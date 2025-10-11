Nor’easter set to slam East Coast with heavy rain and power outages; DC braces for impact

A powerful Nor’easter is hitting the East Coast this weekend, bringing sheets of rain, howling winds, and flooding. Fox Weather reports that the slow-moving storm is stretching from the Carolinas to Maine, putting tens of millions under rough skies. Travel disruptions are expected, and cities like Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, and New York could be dealing with outages before the storm is over. Washington D.C. braces for floods and rain as Nor’easter pounds region, power outages feared(Representative image/Unsplash)

Fox Weather says the system will drag through Sunday, keeping the rain and wind locked in before slowly backing off.

Washington D.C. braces for Nor’easter

In Washington, forecasters expect anywhere from half an inch to an inch and a half of rain. The heavier stuff will hit east of the bay. Winds are expected to be around 15 to 20 miles an hour, but they will increase in speed through the night. By Sunday, gusts near 40 mph are likely.

Flooding is a concern for neighborhoods near the Potomac and Anacostia Rivers, especially at high tide. Outdoor plans for Saturday, including Snallygaster, should still hold up. The storm’s core will not arrive till later. Constant rain, stronger winds, and traffic snarls across the region are expected on Sunday, as per Fox Weather.

Sunday predictions for Nor’easter

Early Sunday morning, heavy rains will lash the East Coast. Onshore winds will push hard, at 20 to 25 mph, with 40 mph gusts along the coast.

The runners participating in the Army Ten-Miler will face slick pavement and near-zero visibility. Water levels could rise one to two feet higher than usual along the Potomac and Anacostia.

Monday brings a break

By Monday, the storm will shift offshore. Skies will stay cloudy, and a few showers might persist, but things will finally start improving by evening.

Fox Weather says the Commanders game should go on under cool, overcast skies, with no major rain by kickoff.

This Nor’easter is one of the stronger early-season storms of 2025, as per Fox Weather, with flooding, power outages, and travel disruptions up and down the East Coast. Power crews are on alert, and local officials are telling residents to watch forecasts and steer clear of high water till it is safe.

FAQs

1. How long will the Nor’easter last?

The storm is expected to linger through Sunday, with gradual improvement by Monday.

2. How strong will the winds get?

Gusts could reach 40 mph in parts of the D.C. area and along the coast.

3. Which areas face flooding risk?

Coastal and low-lying spots near the Potomac and Anacostia Rivers may see minor flooding.

4. Will outdoor events in D.C. be affected?

Saturday events may proceed, but Sunday’s weather will likely cause disruptions.