Who is Eddie Osefo, what charges is he facing? Real Housewives of Potomac’s Wendy Osefo and husband arrested

Real Housewives of Potomac’s Wendy Osefo and husband Edward or Eddie were arrested and booked for fraud before being released on Friday, the Carroll County Sheriff's Office said. The arrests were made in relation to a theft and burglary report on April 7, 2024. Edward Osefo was arrested from a residence on the 1900 block of Turnberry Court, Finksburg(Facebook/Carroll County Sheriff's Office - Maryland )

Deputies had gone to the Osefo's residence in the 1900 block of Turnberry Court, Finksburg, where they were told about goods worth over $200,000 having been stolen. During the investigation, detectives found that these had been returned by the ‘homeowners’ to the locations where they were purchased. They also found images of a ‘homeowner wearing jewelry that had been reported stolen after the burglary took place’, the statement read.

Who is Edward Osefo?

Edward or Eddie Osefo is married to Real Housewives of Potomac’s Wendy. The couple, both 41-years-old, tied the knot in August 2011.

Edward Osefo was at the Turnberry Court address when he was arrested as per the statement from the sheriff's office. As per his social media profile, he's an attorney. He's also the founder and CEO of a cannabis brand.

What are the charges against Edward Osefo?

Edward Osefo reportedly faces 18 charges, as per Page Six. Nine of them are for felony/misleading info fraud in excess of $300, while eight are for misdemeanor on-false/mislead info fraud in excess of $300. He also faces a misdemeanor charge of a false statement to an officer.

Court documents obtained by US Weekly state that Eddie gave statements to two insurance companies about the list of items that had purportedly been stolen. “He was asked whether any of the items on the list had been returned, which he denied. He was asked if he had other insurance but failed to disclose to Homesite and Jewelers that he was also making a claim with Travelers Insurance,” the documents reportedly state.

The couple reportedly claimed $2,500 for the building and $450,000 in property. The investigation found them to be "burdened by substantial debt", US Weekly further reported.