RHOP's Wendy Osefo, husband Eddie arrested for allegedly faking home burglary

The Real Housewives of Potomac contestant Dr. Wendy Osefo and her husband, Eddie, were arrested in Westminster, Maryland, on Thursday night, as per TMZ. The couple has been booked under a slew of fraud charges. Real Housewives of Potomac star Dr Wendy Osefo and her husband Eddie were arrested for allegedly faking home burglary.(Instagram/@wendyosefo)

Also read: Billie Eilish pulled into crowd by fan during Miami concert, security intervenes | Watch viral video

Why are Wendy Osefo and Eddie arrested?

Wendy Osefo, 41, is facing 16 charges. Among the 16 cases, there are seven felonies for “allegedly making false or misleading info fraud in excess of $300”, as per TMZ. Osefo is also booked for making a false statement to an officer. The police revealed that the couple had claimed that their bedroom had been ransacked in April 2024, when they were on a trip to Jamaica.

They had further claimed that their designer bags and some jewelry were stolen from their residence. However, interestingly, Wendy Osefo was spotted wearing the same diamond ring later that she claimed was stolen.

An investigation also revealed that the “stolen” items had been purchased and then returned to the same store, in return for a full refund. All this was done before the reported burglary by the couple.

Wendy Osefo was last seen at a CultureCon event, held in Brooklyn. According to The Sun, the RHOP star and her husband are seen smiling in their mugshots after detainment.

Also read: John Lodge died at 82: What was The Moody Blues vocalist's net worth?

More on Wendy Osefo

As per TMZ, Wendy has been part of The Real Housewives of Potomac since the fifth season. She is a professor at Johns Hopkins University. Wendy has a long list of educational qualifications, with degrees from Temple University, Johns Hopkins, and is a PHD holder in public affairs and community development. She was reportedly friendly with former Vice President Kamala Harris during her presidential campaign, as both of them are members of the Alpha Kappa Alpha.

Just before her arrest, Osefo had talked about her RHOP co-star, Karen Huger, who was recently released from jail. She said, “I have not spoken to her since her release, however, I feel like everybody should be given the opportunity to have a platform to tell their own story. There’s no point or purpose in your story being told by others,” as per Deadline

FAQs:

1. Why were Wendy Osefo and Eddie arrested?

Dr Wendy and Eddie have been arrested on fraud charges.

2. Has Wendy Osefo starred in any series?

Dr Wendy has starred in the television series, The Real Housewives of Potomac.

3. Where were Wendy Osefo and Eddie booked?

Dr Wendy and Eddie were booked in Maryland.