Mon, Oct 06, 2025
Five people killed in mass shooting in Jamaica's Linstead

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Oct 06, 2025 11:50 am IST

At least 11 people were shot at a local establishment in Commodore, including a child.

At least five people were killed in a shooting in Commodore in Jamaica's Linstead town, a local media report said.

The shooting took place on Sunday night(Unsplash/ Representational)
11 people were injured during the shooting at a local establishment in Commodore, including a child, according to CVM television.

This is a breaking news story.

