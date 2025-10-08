Kamala Harris uses cuss words to rip Donald Trump administration: ‘They’ve lost their minds’

Former US Vice President Kamala Harris has once again criticized the US President Donald Trump and his administration. But this time with expletives. Former Vice President Kamala Harris speaks after receiving the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation Phoenix Award in Washington, on Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen)(AP)

"These motha*fuckas are crazy!," Kamala Harris said while speaking at an evening in Los Angeles on Monday.

The former US Vice President, who was speaking at the "Day of Unreasonable Conversation", has been travelling across US for the promotion of her new book, 107 Days.

"We are living history right now, and you all storytellers are living this. You’re not passive observers, you know that. You’re living it, and I would ask you that all the emotions that we are feeling — give those emotions, give that experience to those people that you are writing about and writing for," she said. Here, Harris made the “crazy” remark.

"It gets back to my point about helping people just put a label on it, even if it doesn’t change the circumstance. Because there is so much about this moment that is trying to make people feel like they’ve lost their minds, when in fact, these mothaf*ckas are crazy!," she added.

The audience of the event encouraged Harris with loud cheer and claps.

"I couldn’t articulate anything else — I kept saying over and over again, ‘my God, my God.’ I had never felt that level of pain and grief except that when my mother died, and it was grieving for the country. I knew what was going to happen," she said.

Harris has been vocal in her criticism of the Trump administration even when Jimmy Kimmel's show was pulled.

Harris said that Kimmel's show was pulled because Trump's “fragile ego couldn’t take a joke”.

“With each day, we are witnessing a president who has lined his own pockets and those of the super rich while he raises tariffs on the backs of working people, cuts snap and Medicaid, ignores science, ends the war on cancer, and deploys the united states military to the streets of America,” Harris said, while accepting an award from the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation.

“Let us be clear, we predicted all of that...what i did not predict was the capitulation. The universities, law firms, media corporations, the titans of industry who have been so quick to kneel before a tyrant…but I will tell you who refuses to capitulate, the people. When a president with a fragile ego could not take a joke and brought down the weight of the federal government to silence the voice of a citizen, folks spoke with their pocketbooks this week, and Jimmy Kimmel is now back on the air,” she added.