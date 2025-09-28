Kamala Harris pins Kimmel suspension on Trump's 'fragile ego,' gets mocked: 'Trying to stay relevant'

Former Vice President Kamala Harris took the gloves off when attacking President Donald Trump over Jimmy Kimmel's show being pulled. Speaking on Saturday, the Democrat said that Kimmel's show was pulled because Trump's ‘fragile ego couldn’t take a joke'. Former Vice President Kamala Harris speaks after receiving the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation Phoenix Award in Washington.(AP)

Notably, Kimmel's statement on Charlie Kirk's shooting suspect Tyler Robinson had sparked massive outrage, and ABC eventually suspended the show, after local stations refused to carry it, following a warning from Federal Communications Commission chief Brendan Carr. Kimmel has now returned on air, and is back to criticizing the sitting President.

“With each day, we are witnessing a president who has lined his own pockets and those of the super rich while he raises tariffs on the backs of working people, cuts snap and Medicaid, ignores science, ends the war on cancer, and deploys the united states military to the streets of America,” Harris said, while accepting an award from the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation.

“Let us be clear, we predicted all of that...what i did not predict was the capitulation. The universities, law firms, media corporations, the titans of industry who have been so quick to kneel before a tyrant…but I will tell you who refuses to capitulate, the people. When a president with a fragile ego could not take a joke and brought down the weight of the federal government to silence the voice of a citizen, folks spoke with their pocketbooks this week, and Jimmy Kimmel is now back on the air,” she added.

Harris had earlier blasted Trump's ‘fragile ego’ in an MSNBC interview as well.

Kamala Harris mocked for remarks

However, Harris' remarks were mocked on X. One person remarked, “…a blatant lie about Charlie Kirk's m*rder is a “joke” to the latest Democrat candidate for president.”

Another said, “Kamala trying to stay relevant says that Trump has ‘weaponized the government’ in order to get Jimmy Kimmel off the air.” Yet another person remarked, “Kamala is still blaming Trump for everything Kimmel’s show coming back shows it was never about him. People just love to lie.”

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, too, has denied any pressure from the Trump administration in influencing the fate of Kimmel's show. Speaking to Fox News, she suggested that the decision was entirely taken by ABC executives.