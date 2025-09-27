Watch: Trump points finger at First Lady Melania as couple 'argues'; lip reader decodes conversation

Things seemed a little heated up there for a while between US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump in a video of their exchange from aboard the Marine One after it landed on the South Lawn of the White House. US President Donald Trump speaks with First Lady Melania Trump onboard Marine One after arriving on the South Lawn of the White House(AFP)

While no one could make out what the Trumps were talking about, the body language indicated they may have been arguing about something. Amid speculation about their exchange, a lip reader later suggested that the couple had been talking about the escalator glitch at the United Nations that recently grabbed eyeballs.

A video shared by Daily Mail, showed the couple purportedly arguing, and Trump pointing a finger to Melania.

This is what leading forensic lip reader Jeremy Freeman suggested the conversation to be: “From my interpretation, I don't think Donald Trump was having a go at Melania Trump - but at the shenanigans at the UN.”

Melania (on the escalator incident): “'You just continued".

Trump: ‘It was unbelievable. How can you do that’”.

Freeman suggested that when the escalator stopped, the First Lady seemed to say something like, “Donald, look at me,” before the couple stepped off the helicopter hand in hand and walked across the lawn, according to the Daily Mail.

Recently, the Trumps encountered a bad escalator ahead of the United Nations General Assembly. The escalator stopped abruptly as soon as the couple hopped on it, and a video of the incident was widely circulated.

UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric later clarified that the escalator "had stopped after a built-in safety mechanism on the comb step was triggered at the top of the escalator". Trump’s videographer may have unintentionally activated the safety feature while moving backward up the escalator to film the Trumps’ arrival, the official suggested.