Who was behind Donald Trump and Melania's 'bad escalator' halt? UN has an answer

The mystery behind why an escalator that US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania hopped on stopped abruptly seems to have been solved. The incident that took place ahead of the United Nations General Assembly, shortly after the Trumps made their way on the escalator, grabbed eyeballs with social media users wondering what may have led to it. US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump ride an escalator as they arrive to attend the 80th United Nations General Assembly, in New York City.(REUTERS)

The United Nations believes they know who was behind the abrupt halt - Trump's videographer.

UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said that the escalator "had stopped after a built-in safety mechanism on the comb step was triggered at the top of the escalator". The official's assessment was reportedly based on data from the escalator’s central processing unit.

According to the official, Trump's videographer may have accidentally triggered the safety function while travelling backwards up the escalator to capture the arrival of the Trumps.

"The safety mechanism is designed to prevent people or objects accidentally being caught and stuck in or pulled into the gearing," Dujarric was quoted as saying by news agency Reuters.

The clarification came hours after a video of Donald and Melania Trump hopping on the escalator went viral on social media. The clip showed the couple boarding the escalator, with Melania walking in front of the President.

As soon as the two stepped on it, the escalator abruptly stopped, and the couple looked around in surprise. Melania then started walking upwards on the stationary escalator.

Also Read: Melania Trump's reaction to Donald Trump's UN speech sparks social media frenzy; ‘Even she didn’t crack a fake…'

“These are the two things I got from the United Nations - a bad escalator and a bad teleprompter," Trump later told the 193-member assembly at the UN, jokingly referencing the incident.

However, the White House wasn't too amused with it, and Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt called for a probe into the incident. “If someone at the UN intentionally stopped the escalator as the President and First Lady were stepping on, they need to be fired and investigated immediately,” she posted on X.

The incident had sparked frenzy on social media, with many speculating that the escalator was stopped on purpose.