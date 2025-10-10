Billie Eilish pulled into crowd by fan during Miami concert, security intervenes | Watch viral video

Billie Eilish faced a frightening moment during her sold-out concert in Miami when an audience member violently pulled her into the crowd. The Grammy-winning artist was performing at the Kaseya Center on October 9 as part of her Hit Me Hard and Soft world tour when the incident happened, according to TMZ. Billie Eilish pulled into crowd by a fan during her concert in Miami.

During a performance of her 2019 track “Everything I Wanted,” Eilish approached the barricade to greet fans, a gesture she often includes in her shows. However, according to videos circulating on social media, the 23-year-old singer can be seen reaching toward the crowd before being abruptly yanked forward.

Security guards immediately stepped in, pulling Eilish back to safety and restraining the person responsible. Footage shows the fan falling backwards as security intervened. Miami Police said the person who grabbed the singer was later ejected from the arena.

Fans of Billie Eilish react

The incident drew widespread condemnation from fans and concertgoers online. Many expressed anger over the lack of respect and concern for her safety. One fan wrote, “’Grabbed’, no she was assaulted by a random drunk man.” Another fan echoed the sentiment and wrote, “She was assaulted*, not grabbed.”

A third user said that it was terrifying and added, “She is never going to give us more dates again.”

A fourth user commented, “It was a drunk man that security failed to remove even after a breathalyzer.”

Another person noted that the man’s behavior was “unacceptable” and added, “Oh my God but that’s actually terrifying, you have no idea what their intention was when pulling her into the crowd…. and there are way too many bad people in the world sadly. THIS is why security walks around following them the entire time. their audacity to even do this??? hopefully security made them leave the show.”

What did Billie Eilish say?

As of Friday, Eilish has not made a public statement regarding the incident. The performer appeared visibly shaken in the video but managed to continue the show after being pulled back by security.

The Miami concert marked the start of the North American leg of her Hit Me Hard and Soft tour, which had earlier travelled through the United Kingdom and Europe. Eilish is scheduled to perform two more shows at the same venue on October 11 and 12 before heading to Orlando, Raleigh, Charlotte, Philadelphia, and Long Island.

Ongoing safety concerns for the star

This is not the first time the singer has faced safety issues. In 2023, Eilish obtained a five-year restraining order against a man accused of stalking and threatening her family. In her court statement, she expressed fear that the individual could “continue his pattern of harassment” and “act on his threats”. Eilish had also secured restraining orders in 2020 and 2021 against other alleged stalkers.

FAQs

Q1. What happened to Billie Eilish at her Miami concert?

During her show at the Kaseya Center, a fan violently grabbed Eilish as she greeted the crowd, pulling her forward before security intervened.

Q2. Was Billie Eilish injured?

Eilish did not appear seriously injured and continued the concert after the incident.

Q3. What action was taken against the fan?

Miami Police confirmed that the individual responsible was ejected from the arena.