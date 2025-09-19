Brett James net worth 2025: How much money did the Grammy-winning songwriter make?

Brett James, a Grammy-winning composer renowned for popular songs such as Carrie Underwood's “Jesus, Take the Wheel,” died at 57 in a tragic small engine plane crash on Thursday, as per the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame. FILE - Musician Brett James and his wife Sandy appear at a pre-CMA Awards event in Nashville, Tenn., on Nov. 5, 2006. (AP Photo/Jeff Christensen, File)(AP)

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol said that it was summoned to an accident in Franklin, Macon County, around 3 pm on Thursday, NBC News reported. It confirmed the deaths of three people: Brett James Cornelius, Melody Carole, and Meryl Maxwell Wilson.

Following his death, the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame released a statement on social media that read: "We mourn the untimely loss of Hall of Fame member Brett James ("Jesus Take The Wheel" / "When The Sun Goes Down"), a 2020 inductee who was killed in a small-engine airplane crash on Sept. 18. He was 57."

What was Brett James' net worth?

James' net worth is projected to be about $20 million, as per Business Upturn. Most of his net worth derived from real estate interests and property holdings.

James invested in real estate with his songwriting and music royalties profits throughout the years. According to several reports, he owned numerous properties in Nashville, Tennessee—the hub of country music.

James' lifestyle reflected not just his musical accomplishment, but also his astute investing strategy. His real estate portfolio most likely included residential properties that served as both family homes and sound financial investments. James lived in Nashville with his wife, Sandra Cornelius, and their four children.

Also Read: ‘Shame on you’; Public outcry as two NFL teams decline to honor Charlie Kirk with moments of silence, who are they?

Who was Brett James?

Born on June 5, 1968, in Columbia, Missouri, James began his career in medicine before realizing his real enthusiasm for music. In 1995, he collaborated with Career Records and launched his debut album, which was self-titled. It included popular songs including “Female Bonding,” “If I Could See Love,” and “Worth the Fall.”

He was most known in the business for creating and composing hit songs for other big musicians. Carrie Underwood's song "Jesus, Take the Wheel" (2006) is James' most well-known composition.

The song went on to achieve amazing success, winning Grammy Awards for Best Country Song and Best Female Country Vocal Performance.

James was also named ASCAP Country Songwriter of the Year in 2006 and 2010, and he got inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2021, cementing his reputation as one of country music's most significant songwriters.