Search
Tue, Aug 05, 2025
New Delhi oC

Ashley McBryde’s Redemption Bar aims to transform Nashville's nightlife with booze-free space, launch date here

ByEshana Saha
Published on: Aug 05, 2025 03:14 pm IST

Ashley McBryde opens Redemption Bar in Nashville - a sober-friendly venue mixing mocktails and music, aiming to make nightlife more inclusive for all.

Grammy-winning country star Ashley McBryde is putting a refreshing spin on Nashville’s bustling Broadway scene. The singer-songwriter is set to open Redemption Bar, a sober-friendly mocktail bar and music venue, on August 28 atop Chief’s, a popular five-story venue owned by fellow artist Eric Church.

Country artist Ashley McBryde opens sober friendly mocktail bar, Redemption, in Nashville's Broadway scene.(AFP)
Country artist Ashley McBryde opens sober friendly mocktail bar, Redemption, in Nashville's Broadway scene.(AFP)

McBryde, who has been sober for three years, told Rolling Stone that she wanted to create a space where “not drinking is the forethought - normalized.” While mocktails are front and center, Redemption Bar will also serve alcoholic options to ensure everyone feels welcome. “When I decided to stop drinking, some of my favorite places to socialize became wildly unaccommodating - when the only thing that changed was what was in my cup,” McBryde said.

Also Read | Jeannie Seely's cause of death: How did the Grammy-winning country singer die?

A space for everyone - sober or not

Redemption Bar isn’t just a personal project - it’s a mission. McBryde says it was “vital” to create a venue that welcomes those in recovery or those simply choosing to stay alcohol-free without sacrificing social connection, music, or atmosphere. “I knew I wanted to create a space that champions what’s made a difference in my life; a space that lifts up the brushed aside,” she said.

Also Read | Cold beer, country beats: Zach Top to headline 2026 Coors Light Birds Nest during WM Phoenix Open week

Bringing new energy to broadway

Broadway - Nashville’s booze-soaked entertainment strip - isn’t exactly known for sober nightlife. That’s why McBryde’s Redemption Bar is already generating buzz for turning the usual Music City narrative on its head.

With a career that kicked off in 2006 and hits like “Girl Goin’ Nowhere”, McBryde continues to break barriers - now not just in country music, but in how Music City parties.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
News / Entertainment / Music / Ashley McBryde’s Redemption Bar aims to transform Nashville's nightlife with booze-free space, launch date here
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On