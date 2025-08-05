Ashley McBryde’s Redemption Bar aims to transform Nashville's nightlife with booze-free space, launch date here
Grammy-winning country star Ashley McBryde is putting a refreshing spin on Nashville’s bustling Broadway scene. The singer-songwriter is set to open Redemption Bar, a sober-friendly mocktail bar and music venue, on August 28 atop Chief’s, a popular five-story venue owned by fellow artist Eric Church.
McBryde, who has been sober for three years, told Rolling Stone that she wanted to create a space where “not drinking is the forethought - normalized.” While mocktails are front and center, Redemption Bar will also serve alcoholic options to ensure everyone feels welcome. “When I decided to stop drinking, some of my favorite places to socialize became wildly unaccommodating - when the only thing that changed was what was in my cup,” McBryde said.
A space for everyone - sober or not
Redemption Bar isn’t just a personal project - it’s a mission. McBryde says it was “vital” to create a venue that welcomes those in recovery or those simply choosing to stay alcohol-free without sacrificing social connection, music, or atmosphere. “I knew I wanted to create a space that champions what’s made a difference in my life; a space that lifts up the brushed aside,” she said.
Bringing new energy to broadway
Broadway - Nashville’s booze-soaked entertainment strip - isn’t exactly known for sober nightlife. That’s why McBryde’s Redemption Bar is already generating buzz for turning the usual Music City narrative on its head.
With a career that kicked off in 2006 and hits like “Girl Goin’ Nowhere”, McBryde continues to break barriers - now not just in country music, but in how Music City parties.
