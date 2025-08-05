Ashley McBryde’s Redemption Bar aims to transform Nashville's nightlife with booze-free space, launch date here

Grammy-winning country star Ashley McBryde is putting a refreshing spin on Nashville’s bustling Broadway scene. The singer-songwriter is set to open Redemption Bar, a sober-friendly mocktail bar and music venue, on August 28 atop Chief’s, a popular five-story venue owned by fellow artist Eric Church. Country artist Ashley McBryde opens sober friendly mocktail bar, Redemption, in Nashville's Broadway scene.(AFP)

McBryde, who has been sober for three years, told Rolling Stone that she wanted to create a space where “not drinking is the forethought - normalized.” While mocktails are front and center, Redemption Bar will also serve alcoholic options to ensure everyone feels welcome. “When I decided to stop drinking, some of my favorite places to socialize became wildly unaccommodating - when the only thing that changed was what was in my cup,” McBryde said.

A space for everyone - sober or not

Redemption Bar isn’t just a personal project - it’s a mission. McBryde says it was “vital” to create a venue that welcomes those in recovery or those simply choosing to stay alcohol-free without sacrificing social connection, music, or atmosphere. “I knew I wanted to create a space that champions what’s made a difference in my life; a space that lifts up the brushed aside,” she said.

Bringing new energy to broadway

Broadway - Nashville’s booze-soaked entertainment strip - isn’t exactly known for sober nightlife. That’s why McBryde’s Redemption Bar is already generating buzz for turning the usual Music City narrative on its head.

With a career that kicked off in 2006 and hits like “Girl Goin’ Nowhere”, McBryde continues to break barriers - now not just in country music, but in how Music City parties.