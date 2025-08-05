Cold beer, country beats: Zach Top to headline 2026 Coors Light Birds Nest during WM Phoenix Open week

Country music is set to take center stage at the 2026 Coors Light Birds Nest during WM Phoenix Open week - and the Valley is in for one unforgettable night. Rising country sensation Zach Top has officially been announced as the Thursday night headliner, bringing his chart-topping hits and honky-tonk flair to Scottsdale on February 5, 2026. Joining him as the evening’s opener is ERNEST, the hit songwriter behind multiple No. 1 tracks for Morgan Wallen, Jelly Roll, and Chris Lane. Rising country star Zach Top to headline the 2026 Coors Light Birds Nest during WM Phoenix Open Tournament week.(AFP)

"Zach is one of the most exciting young voices in country music right now," said 2026 WM Phoenix Open Tournament Chairman Jason Eisenberg. "His sound mixed with modern energy will set the perfect tone for what’s shaping up to be another electric week of live music."

Rising Stars and Fan Favorites

Zach Top has quickly become one of the most talked-about names in country, thanks to his throwback sound and modern swagger. In 2024, he was named the Academy of Country Music’s New Male Artist of the Year, and his hit single “I Never Lie” climbed the charts, solidifying his place in the genre. He’s set to hit the road for his Cold Beer and Country Music tour this September, making his Birds Nest performance one of the most anticipated stops on his calendar.

Joining him is ERNEST, a powerhouse songwriter with 12 No. 1 hits under his belt. Known for penning smashes for artists like Morgan Wallen, Jelly Roll, and Chris Lane, ERNEST previously performed at the 2024 WM Phoenix Open’s Concert in the Coliseum and is back by popular demand.

Ticket Info & Schedule

Tickets for the Coors Light Birds Nest go on sale Monday, August 12 at 10 am via CoorsLightBirdsNest.com. General admission starts at $125, while VIP and elevated experiences are available for $350 - which includes access to a private VIP area, premium stage viewing, and complimentary food and drinks.

Doors to the Coors Light Birds Nest will be open from 3 pm to 10 pm, Wednesday through Saturday of tournament week. Opening acts hit the stage at 6:30 pm, with headliners performing around 8:30 pm. More artists will be announced as the full 2026 lineup continues to take shape - but one thing’s clear: country fans won’t want to miss Thursday night.