Why was Dylan Marlowe kicked out of Wisconsin concert? Country Singer breaks silence

Country artist Dylan Marlowe was removed from Country Jam in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, on Saturday shortly after his performance. A video of the incident has since gone viral on social media. Dylan Marlowe was kicked out of Country Jam in Eau Claire, Wisconsin.(Getty Images via AFP)

What happened?

According to Parade, Marlowe was escorted off the festival grounds by security just minutes after his own set. In the now-viral video, guards can be seen gripping his shirt while Jake Owen, performing onstage, reacts mid-performance: “That’s Dylan Marlowe.”

Also Read: Ozzy Osbourne’s last photos show him posing with Jason Momoa at Black Sabbath’s farewell show

Marlowe responds

On Sunday, Marlowe addressed the incident in a four-minute TikTok video. He explained that he and a friend were watching Owen’s set from a front-of-house tower when security approached them, despite their “All Access” and “Artist Credentials” passes.

Marlow said , “We were like, ‘Hey. We have All Access wristbands given to our tour manager for us to wear to be anywhere we want to be.’”

The security guard responded, “No. I don’t care. So and so said you can’t be up here.”

Marlowe and his friend then moved to a different location. However, the same security guard confronted them again. This time, police officers also joined the guard.

According to Marlowe, officers told him, “this security is our boss and he’s telling us to get y’all out of here.”

Also Read: The Monk and the Gun review: A bracing and lively political satire from Pawo Choyning Dorji

Marlowe admitted the exchange grew heated.

“I’m not going to paint it like I was this perfectly great dude who wasn’t rude back to him after he was rude to me,” he said in the video. “There were definitely a few heated words exchanged with that guy, nothing crazy, but I feel like he was rude to me and I was rude back to him, and I shouldn’t have been.”