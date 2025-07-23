Ozzy Osbourne’s last photos show him posing with Jason Momoa at Black Sabbath’s farewell show

The final photos of Ozzy Osbourne before his death have surfaced on social media, and it captures the musician in his element – performing on stage and posing for pictures backstage. Jason Momoa shared a picture from Ozzy Osbourne's last public outing. (Instagram)

Ozzy Osbourne’s last photos

The Prince of Darkness, as he's come to be known in his time, died on Tuesday at age 76. He was photographed publicly for the last time at his Black Sabbath farewell concert in Birmingham, England, on July 5.

On July 5, the rocker took the stage in front of the 42,000-person crowd at Villa Park for a performance, which turned out to be his last gig in his lifetime.

In the images, Ozzy, who was battling Parkinson’s disease, was seen sitting on stage in a black leather chair. He wore a leather overcoat and gold armband bearing his name. He also flaunted his signature black eyeliner and long dark hair.

The icon performed a five-song set by himself. He was later joined by his former bandmates Tony Iommi, Bill Ward and Geezer Butler on stage.

Actor Jason Momoa hosted the 10-hour show. Ozzy also posed with Jason backstage. In the image, Jason is seen with Ozzy and Sharon. Jason shared a picture from Ozzy’s last public appearance on Instagram while mourning the loss. He wrote, “Love you @ozzyosbourne. All my aloha @sharonosbourne and ohana. So grateful. RIP.”

Ozzy Osbourne dies at 76

On Tuesday, Ozzy Osbourne’s family issued a statement, confirming the death of the iconic frontman of the heavy metal band Black Sabbath. He was 76. While no cause of death was mentioned in the statement, his declining health over the last few years was well known. According to Page Six, Ozzy had been fighting multiple health issues leading up to his death. He was living with stage 2 Parkinson’s disease, which he revealed publicly in 2020.

“It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning," the statement from his family read, adding, “He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time.”

Called the 'Godfather of Metal’, Ozzy Osbourne's death comes just weeks after his farewell show with Black Sabbath on July 5 at Villa Park in Birmingham. As a special tribute to his enduring legacy in the Heavy Metal movement, Osbourne performed sitting on an iconic black throne. Nicknamed the "Prince of Darkness" for his dark, all-black stage presence with Black Sabbath, Osbourne was born in a working-class family on December 3, 1948.