Ozzy Osbourne's 2016 affair with Michelle Pugh pushed wife Sharon into overdose, temporary divorce

Legendary metal singer Ozzy Osbourne's affair with hairstylist Michelle Pugh in 2016 forced his wife Sharon, into a drug overdose after she found out that Ozzy Osbourne had cheated on her. It also resulted in the couple briefly separating in the same year. Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne when they were young.(Sharon Osbourne on Instagram)

After Ozzy Osbourne's 1989 arrest for attempting to strangle Sharon during a drug fueled episode, the 2016 affair with hairstylist Michelle Pugh was the only major incident in their over 40 years of marriage.

Details about what happened during that phase is now known; however, many reports indicate that his upcoming memoir will reveal the episode in detail and how it proved to be a "turning point" in the singer's marriage with Sharon Osbourne, as well as his career.

Ozzy Osbourne's Affair With Michelle Pugh

According to reports, Ozzy Osbourne's affair with his former hairstylist, Michael Pugh, took place from 2012 to 2016 when Osbourne she was working with Osbourne. After Sharon Osbourne found out about the affair, she tried to kill herself taking a host of pills, she had said during her show Sharon Osbourne: Cut the Crap show in London.

According to a report by People, the couple briefly split during that and Ozzy Osbourne had to move out of their shared residence on may 8, 2016. Later, Michelle Pugh also acknowledged the affair in an interview with People.

“I can’t deny that I fell in love with a married man that pursued me, but this narrative that is out there that I am some groupie that went after him because of money — it’s just simply not true,” she had said. “That is not the situation.”

When the story was published, a representative for Ozzy Osbourne told the magazine that the "Price of Darkness" was undergoing "intense therapy for sex addiction" and alleged that Michelle Pugh "took their relationship out of context."

Pugh's interview, as well as the comments from Osbourne's representatives, came a month after Osbourne had revealed in July 2016 that he is "back on track" with Sharon.

"Some days good, some days terrible, some days you just drift apart for a while," he said. "But you get back on the horse, you know."

Ozzy Osbourne died at the age of 76 on July 21, Thursday, his family confirmed.