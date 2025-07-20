Morgan Wallen calls his concert a ‘safe place’ for ‘side chicks’ amid Coldplay scandal

Grammy-nominated country star Morgan Wallen added fuel to the viral Coldplay “couple” controversy during a recent concert in Arizona, taking a pointed jab at cheaters. His shout-out appeared to reference astronomer CEO Andy Byron and HR executive Kristin Cabot, whose alleged affair was caught on camera at a Coldplay show and quickly set social media ablaze. Morgan Wallen made a remark about cheating that resonated with the recent scandal involving Astronomer CEO Andy Byron. (AP Photo/Sanford Myers, File)(AP)

Morgan Wallen calls his concert safe place for cheaters

Wallen was performing at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Saturday, according to a clip posted on TikTok, he declared in the middle of the concert that his concert is a safe place for "side chicks". The singer told the audience, “If there’s anybody here with their side chick or whatever, I think, I think you’re safe here. I don’t condone cheating… anymore,” as reported by The Daily Beast.

Wallen himself is not far from the cheating controversies, as he was accused of infidelity in 2019. He parted ways with his fiancée after allegations, and their son, Indigo, was born in 2020.

The crowd erupted in laughter as they quickly understood Wallen's jab at the now-viral moment from the Coldplay concert in Boston. Chris Martin accidentally outed the Astronomer CEO during the kiss cam. The moment soon erupted in a huge cheating scandal as both Byron and Caboy were married to other people.

As soon as the couple realised they were flashed on the Jumbotron screen while draped in each other's arms, Byron dived behind barriers while Cabot struggled to cover her face behind her hands.

Astronomer CEO Andy Byron resigns

The morning following Wallen's concert, Astronomer issued a statement announcing that Byron has resigned from the tech company. The company stated, “As stated previously, Astronomer is committed to the values and culture that have guided us since our founding. Our leaders are expected to set the standard in both conduct and accountability, and recently, that standard was not met,” as reported by The Daily Mail.

It further stated, “Andy Byron has tendered his resignation, and the Board of Directors has accepted.” Pete DeJoy, the company’s Co-founder and Chief Product Officer, has been named interim CEO following the recent shake-up

The statement concluded, “While awareness of our company may have changed overnight, our product and our work for our customers have not. We’re continuing to do what we do best: helping our customers with their toughest data and AI problems.”