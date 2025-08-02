Search
Sat, Aug 02, 2025
New Delhi oC

Jeannie Seely's cause of death: How did the Grammy-winning country singer die?

ByTuhin Das Mahapatra
Published on: Aug 02, 2025 06:31 am IST

Jeannie Seely, known as Miss Country Soul, passed away at 85 in Nashville.

Jeannie Seely, aka ‘Miss Country Soul,’ passed away in Nashville on Friday at the age of 85. Her representative confirmed that the beloved Grand Ole Opry member died on 1 August at Summit Medical Centre in Hermitage, Tennessee, due to complications from an intestinal infection, per People Magazine.

Country legend Jeannie Seely, 85, died on August 1 in Nashville from intestinal infection complications. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)(Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Country legend Jeannie Seely, 85, died on August 1 in Nashville from intestinal infection complications. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)(Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

The country legend had faced a series of serious health challenges in recent months. Earlier this year, Seely underwent “multiple back surgeries this spring for vertebrae repairs,” according to a statement released by her team. The surgeries were followed by “two emergency abdominal surgeries,” which led to a lengthy and difficult recovery.

Following the hospitalization, Seely shared that she had endured “11 days in the intensive care unit and [suffered] a bout with pneumonia.”

Her death comes just months after losing her husband, Eugene Ward, to cancer in December.

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
News / World News / US News / Jeannie Seely's cause of death: How did the Grammy-winning country singer die?
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On