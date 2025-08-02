Jeannie Seely's cause of death: How did the Grammy-winning country singer die?
Jeannie Seely, known as Miss Country Soul, passed away at 85 in Nashville.
Jeannie Seely, aka ‘Miss Country Soul,’ passed away in Nashville on Friday at the age of 85. Her representative confirmed that the beloved Grand Ole Opry member died on 1 August at Summit Medical Centre in Hermitage, Tennessee, due to complications from an intestinal infection, per People Magazine.
The country legend had faced a series of serious health challenges in recent months. Earlier this year, Seely underwent “multiple back surgeries this spring for vertebrae repairs,” according to a statement released by her team. The surgeries were followed by “two emergency abdominal surgeries,” which led to a lengthy and difficult recovery.
Following the hospitalization, Seely shared that she had endured “11 days in the intensive care unit and [suffered] a bout with pneumonia.”
Her death comes just months after losing her husband, Eugene Ward, to cancer in December.