Jeannie Seely net worth: Here's how much ‘Miss Country Soul’ earned?

Jeannie Seely, nicknamed ‘Miss Country Soul’, died in Nashville on Friday at the age of 85. She died due to complications from an intestinal infection, Absolute Publicity announced. With 5,397 Grand Ole Opry performances, Jeannie Seely has appeared on the historic program more than any other performer.(AP)

Seely's 1996 hit ‘Don’t Touch Me’ catapulted her to fame, and she went on to become the first woman to host the Grand Ole Opry.

With 5,397 Opry performances, she has appeared on the historic program more than any other performer. Her final show was on February 22.

Seely also clinched a Grammy for ‘Don’t Touch Me', becoming only the third-ever female country artist to get the award.

Now, the Grand Ole Opry will dedicate its Saturday performance to Seely after her demise.

Jeannie Seely net worth

Seely has had an expansive career, which has not only involved making music, but stints in movies and plays too. She is also a published author.

While the exact details of Seely's current net worth is not know, varying reports over the years have made different estimates. In 2021, Country Thang Daily reported that Seely's net worth was $1.4 million. Meanwhile, Urban Splatter, which covers celebrity real estate, reported in 2023, that Seely was worth $5 million.

Notably, the singer is among a small group of country artists who has a number one hit as a soloist, duet partner, and songwriter.

Tributes pour in for Jeannie Seely

After Seely's demise, tributes poured in, with Sarah Trahern, CEO of Country Music Association, saying “While I’ve had the privilege of working with Jeannie Seely over the past 25 years, my immediate grief is deeply personal. Early in my tenure at CMA, I shared unforgettable lunches with Jeannie and Jo Walker Meador, full of stories that were occasionally irreverent but always fascinating. Jeannie was at the very first Fan Fair with Jack Greene and remained a beloved fixture for decades. She once told me a hilarious story about switching credentials with Dottie West just to keep people on their toes. When the CMA Board honored her with the Joe Talbot Award in 2023, it was for more than her music and fan relationships—it was for her spark. She mentored countless artists, especially women, and while they learned from her confidence and wit, she reminded us she was learning from them too. That humility was part of her magic.”