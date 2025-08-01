Flaco Jimenez dies at 86: Tejano legend's net worth; how he made his money

Legendary Tejano musician Flaco Jimenez passed away at the age of 86, his family confirmed on social media late Thursday night. Flaco Jimenez had faced a ‘medical hurdle’ earlier this year, in January, and had been hospitalized.(Facebook/Flaco Jimenez)

“It is with great sadness that we share tonight the loss of our father, Flaco Jimenez. He was surrounded by his loved ones and will be missed immensely,” the post read.

“Thank you to all of his fans and friends—those who cherished his music. And a big thank you for all of the memories. His legacy will live on through his music and all of his fans. The family requests privacy during this time of sadness and grievance,” his family added.

Flaco had faced a ‘medical hurdle’ earlier this year, in January, and had been hospitalized, but his family shared an update after that to let fans know the musician was doing well.

With a career spanning seven decades, here is a look at Flaco's possible net worth at the time of his death.

Flaco Jimenez net worth; how he made his money

While Jimenez's net worth is not publicly available, one site – Vipfaq – has put it around $1.19 billion. Notably, the site says this is based on user entries, and HT.com has been unable to verify if this amount is true.

Jimenez made most of his money as a solo performer, session musician, and playing for bands like Texas Tornados and Los Super Seven.

He has received many awards and honors from the Grammys, Tejano Music Awards, Americana Music Awards, and Billboard magazine.

During the course of his career, Jimenez has collaborated with artists like Bob Dylan, and was a guest musician on the Rolling Stones' Voodoo Lounge album. He's been seen in documentaries like Chulas Fronteras and This Ain't No Mouse Music.

Flaco has also appeared in numerous movies including Picking Up the Pieces, where Woody Allen and Sharon Stone were also part of the cast. He's also been seen in works like Striptease and Y Tu Mamá También.

The talented Jimenez also collaborated with the Hohner company to make the Flaco Jimenez Signature series of accordions