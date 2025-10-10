Is Fortnite down? Thousands in US report login issues. Check latest update

Fortnite users are experiencing a major outage across the United States, leaving thousands of players unable to access the game. As of Friday, October 10, more than 15,00 reports have been recorded on DownDetector, with login problems being the most commonly reported issue during the disruption. A significant outage has left Fortnite players in the U.S. unable to log in, with over 15,000 reports of issues. (Photo by JEFF PACHOUD / AFP)(AFP)

Thousands of users report Fortnite is down

Many users went to X, complaining about Fortnite being down, while some mentioned they were unable to log in. Some users also went ahead to share screenshots of being unable to log in.

A user on X wrote, “Fortnite is down i've already seen posts from people not getting into fortnite on Xbox, PC and Nintendo switch fortnite is down on everything,” along with a screenshot of the error. A second user wrote, “I don’t know how many times the Fortnite servers have been down put this needs to stop happening they need to fix it so it doesn’t happen again?”

A third user wrote, “I'm doing well thank you. I'm just stuck on my computer because Fortnite servers are down for some reason. I wanted to play with proton but I guess I'll wait.”

Another user wrote, “I'm back on bb since the little Satan can't play Fortnite on the ps4 as it seems to be down atm,” while one user wrote, “Why is Fortnite server down”.

Fortnite addresses login issue

Fortnite addressed the login issue via the Fortnite Status account on X. The statement on the social media post read, “We're investigating a log-in issue right now preventing players from signing in or updating and will let you know once this is fixed.”

In a recent update, Fortnite Status stated, "Log-ins are back to normal - enjoy the new Nitemare Island Reload map and Delulu's return!