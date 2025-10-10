Jesus Christ statue on White House lawn? Truth behind viral rumor

A viral claim has been doing the rounds on social media that US President Donald Trump might unveil a Jesus Christ statue on the White House lawn. This comes at a time when Trump, as per PBS, has energized conservative Christians, who form the bedrock of his Republican support. A video circulating on social media alleges that a Jesus Christ statue will be unveiled on the White House lawn by President Donald Trump.(National Park Service)

The video being circulated on social media shows an aerial view of the purported Christ statue on the White House lawn. The figure of Jesus Christ is shown with arms outstretched, reminiscent of the Christ the Redeemer statue in Brazil's Rio de Janeiro.

Christ statue on White House lawn? Video draws reactions

The video alleging a Jesus Christ statue will be unveiled on the White House lawn, has drawn several reactions. The account sharing the video wrote “Liberals are lashing out over reports that Trump may unveil a Jesus statue on the White House lawn.”

“And which version of the Bible is the correct one--Orthodox, Catholic, King James, Book of Mormon? Which God(s)? Old Testament, New, Muslim, Hindu, Buddhist? How can we display a statue of only Jesus on the White House & be fair to all religions?,” one person asked.

“Absolutely support a Jesus statue on White House Lawn! We are not -A Muslim nation, A Buddhist Nation, A Hindu nation, An Atheistic nation, Our nation was built on the Christian faith ONLY!,” said another.

Yet another stated, “Some people might think putting up a Jesus statue on the White House lawn goes against the separation of church and state, while others might see it as a show of respect for faith.”

The video has been shared by many other unverified profiles, but there is no official confirmation of any plans to unveil a statue of Jesus Christ on White House lawns. In fact, this video was shared earlier in 2025 as well, with the caption “Should a statue of Jesus be built on the White House lawn? YES or NO? If YES, I will follow you back!.”

This was in March, and the latest videos being circulated are the same, suggesting there is no truth to the viral buzz online. Grok, the AI assistant by Elon Musk, surmised as much, fact-checking the rumors, saying “No, there's no truth to reports of Trump unveiling a Jesus statue on the White House lawn. Fact-checks from Snopes, Yahoo, and others confirm it's based on AI-generated videos circulating since early 2025. No official sources support it.”