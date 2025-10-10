Search
Fri, Oct 10, 2025
The Bronx shooting: NYPD officer shot in the head, critically injured; What we know so far

By Shamik Banerjee
Updated on: Oct 10, 2025 08:57 am IST

An NYPD officer was shot Wednesday night in the Bronx near Paulding Ave and East Gun Hill Rd, just before 10:30 p.m., police reported.

A NYPD officer was shot in The Bronx on Wednesday night, multiple news outlets reported citing law enforcement. The incident happened at the intersection of Paulding Avenue and East Gun Hill Road just before 10:30 p.m. local time, the New York Post reported.

Representational image.(REUTERS)
Representational image.(REUTERS)

The law enforcement source speaking to the NY Post said that one suspect was taken into custody. The current condition of the injured officer in known.

This is a breaking news.

News / World News / US News / The Bronx shooting: NYPD officer shot in the head, critically injured; What we know so far
