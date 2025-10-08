Subway Surfing deaths rise: Two young girls found dead on Brooklyn train amid dangerous TikTok trend, what is it?

Subway surfing, a risky trend where individuals ride on top of moving trains, has gained attention since the tragic deaths of two young girls, whose bodies were found atop a Brooklyn-bound subway train on Saturday morning. Subway surfing, a dangerous trend, has led to the deaths of two young girls in Brooklyn

The deceased were identified as Brooklyn residents Zemfira Mukhtarov, 12, and Ebba Morina, 13. The incident is the most recent in an alarming increase in New York City subway surfing-related deaths.

18 subway surfers have died in 2023 and 2024 alone, with 12 of the deaths taking place in 2024, according to the New York Police Department.

New York City Transit President Demetrius Crichlow responded to this concerning increase by describing the fatalities as a “tragic reminder” of the serious risks associated with the practice.

Subway surfing, once a potentially hazardous stunt, has garnered popularity due to viral social media posts.

Also Read: What is ‘Six Seven’ trend? All about viral TikTok slang among kids and its link with rapper Skrilla

What is Subway surfing?

Social media sites, notably Instagram and TikTok, have been shown to play a substantial influence in promoting hazardous conduct such as subway surfing.

Videos depicting teens riding on top of trains, which are sometimes portrayed as thrilling challenges, have received millions of views, making the practice appear like a hip or daring trend to impressionable teens.

The overall number of subway surfing instances in New York City has increased by over 350% in recent years, from 199 in 2020 to 928 in 2023, demonstrating the growing impact of digital technology.

Teens are increasingly using risky activities like subway surfing as a means of escapism due to the rise in the diagnosis of anxiety, depression, and other mental health conditions in this age group.

Michael, an adolescent with several mental health issues, acknowledged that he began subway surfing as a coping mechanism for issues at home.

Subway Surfing TikTok trend: Experts weigh in

Following these heartbreaking deaths, city authorities and mental health professionals are calling for a comprehensive strategy to address the underlying causes of subway surfing.

Experts contend that harsher penalties are insufficient to solve the more significant problems at hand, despite calls for harsher penalties and the arrest of those involved in the act.