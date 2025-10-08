What is ‘Six Seven’ trend? All about viral TikTok slang among kids and its link with rapper Skrilla

Six Seven trend: One of the many problems parents undergo is the never-ending search to understand their kids. Sometimes it involves comprehending their fundamental needs, and other times it involves understanding their viewpoint. And in more recent times, it may be as simple as deciphering what they are saying. Skrilla's song 'Doot Doot' gained popularity on TikTok, especially with the phrase '6-7', possibly referencing 67th Street in Philadelphia. (X@Alphafox78)

More lately, the term "6-7" (six-seven) has gained popularity to the point where some schools are prohibiting their kids from using it.

Naturally, languages change over time, and slang has existed and will continue to exist. However, to Generation Alpha, slang is sometimes referred to as "brain rot," a term that conveys the idea that growing use of social media affects one's mental abilities.

The "brain rot" pantheon is topped by growing popular terms like "skibidi" and "sigma," so where does "6-7" fit in and what does it mean?

What does six-seven slang mean?

In this instance, "6-7" really means nothing. There aren't really any words to explain it in a conventional sense, and it doesn't allude to something specific that occurred online. But that doesn't imply it's illogical.

It's more of an exclamation to say "6-7." It's similar to when two Alabama supporters shout "roll tide!" at one another in a crowd.

Why are children saying six-seven?

Most of the time, kids are probably attempting to elicit a response --either their parents' confusion, their friends' laughter, or even their professors' provocation.

Origin of six-seven phrase

The phrase "6-7" first surfaced as lyrics in the hip-hop song "Doot Doot," which was dropped by a rapper named Skrilla (not to be confused with Skrillex), in December 2024.

The lines of the song are – “The way that switch, I know he dyin'. 6-7. I just bipped right on the highway.”

While no one knows exactly what Skrilla signifies when he sings "6-7," the Know Your Meme database suggests that it alludes to 67th Street in Philadelphia.

Why are children yelling out a Skrilla song's grim lyrics? Of course, TikTok.

Skrilla's song “Doot Doot” was included in TikToker @matvii_grinblat's video with discussion about NBA player Lamelo Ball's game. TikTok has emerged as a popular platform for musical discovery. When the commentator in the video states how tall Ball is (6'7"), “Doot Doot” begins to play over a collection of footage of Ball.

The song became well-known on TikTok after the TikTok video garnered 9.6 million views, according to Know Your Meme.