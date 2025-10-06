‘Learned nothing from Amphan’: Bengal BJP President slams Mamata over Darjeeling landslide

West Bengal BJP President Samik Bhattacharya slammed Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over her government's response to the recent Darjeeling landslide. Heavy rainfall in Darjeeling and its surrounding areas triggered landslides, resulting in the collapse of a bridge.(REUTERS)

Bhattacharya criticised Banerjee for attending the Durga Puja carnival amidst the crisis, stating that she should have been with the people of North Bengal during this difficult time instead.

Bhattacharya accused Banerjee of lacking sensitivity and prioritising festivities over governance during a natural disaster. He described the state government as incompetent, claiming that it learned nothing from the Amphan cyclone and lacks an effective disaster management team.

Heavy rainfall in Darjeeling and its surrounding areas triggered landslides, resulting in the collapse of a bridge, seven fatalities, two missing persons, and the closure of multiple roads.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) conducted flood and water rescue operations in flood-affected areas on Sunday and evacuated over 160 people following heavy rains that triggered landslides in Darjeeling and the surrounding areas in West Bengal.

According to the rescue team, a total of 105 people were evacuated by boats, while another 55 were rescued via zip lines in Jalpaiguri. The team also recovered one deceased individual during the operations.

Cyclone Amphan made landfall in West Bengal on May 20, 2020, affecting over 10 million people in the eastern Indian state. The storm caused massive damage to standing crops, thousands of trees were uprooted, and the power and water supply were interrupted in the state capital, Kolkata. Many in the state have lost their entire homes as well.

Bhattacharya mentioned that the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has been deployed in North Bengal, and the Home Minister and Prime Minister are receiving regular updates on the situation.

Continuous heavy rainfall since Saturday night has caused widespread damage in parts of the Darjeeling district, particularly in Mirik and Sukhia Pokhari areas, where roads and houses have been washed away. The landslides have also disrupted connectivity on several routes, including key rural link roads, hampering access to relief operations.