Justin Bieber wows fans with his piano skills at luxury hotel; Netizens say ‘feel like he’s finally at peace…' | Watch

Justin Bieber surprised fans as he performed Walking Away from his album, Swag, at the Gleneagles Hotel, near Auchterarder, Perthshire. The singer shared a video on Instagram but did not caption it. The singer was wearing a tangerine hoodie and showcased his piano skills to the world. Justin Bieber impresses fans as he performs piano ballad of Walking Away(Invision)

The Canadian singer is on a golfing trip to Scotland and has posted several videos and pictures from the trip. According to The Courier, the singer was spotted arriving at Dundee airport. Justin shared some snippets on his Instagram from the golf course.

However, it was Justin’s piano skills that impressed the internet. As he performed Walking Away from his recent album Swag, only a few people were lucky enough to listen to him live because there’s not much chaos in the video and not many people can be seen.

One comment on Justin’s post read, “I feel like he’s finally at peace in his heart, soul and mind.”

Another Instagram user wrote, “I don’t care what anyone says, Justin Bieber is the most talented singer of our generation. Thanks Justin for consistently pushing the boundaries of what’s possible with your music, you’re a true innovator and we’re so blessed to have you as a role model!" Another user commented, “Love seeing your hands on the piano.

Justin shared 2 more piano videos

In the other two videos shared by the singer, he can be seen performing in the hotel’s ballroom area. The space, again, had very few people in the room.

FAQs

Where was Justin playing the piano and singing Walking Away?

Justin was playing the piano and singing Walking Away at the Gleneagles Hotel, near Auchterarder, in Scotland.

2. Which song was Justin Bieber playing in Scotland?

Justin Bieber was playing Walking Away.

3. The song Walking Away is from which album by Justin Bieber?

Walking Away is from the album, Swag.