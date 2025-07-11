Justin Bieber shuts down divorce rumours in new song Walking Away from his album Swag

Singer Justin Bieber is setting the record straight amid swirling rumours about his life and marriage to Hailey Bieber with his new album Swag. In the surprise album drop, the singer included a song named Walking Away, where he referred all the speculation surrounding his well-being and relationship, addressing his equation with Hailey. (Also read: ‘No caption says a lot’: Internet reacts to Justin Bieber's new post for Hailey after her $1 billion Rhode deal) Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber have been in the limelight for the past few months with rumours of hitting a rough patch in their marriage.

Walking Away by Justin Bieber

In the song, the lyrics in the first verse went: “Days go by so fast, don't wanna spend them with you / so tell me why you're throwing stones at my back / You know I'm defenceless.”

The next few lines read, “And, girl, we better stop before we say some s*** / We've been testing our patience / I think we’re better off if we just take a break / And remember what grace is.”

He continues: “Baby, I ain’t walking away / You were my diamond, gave you a ring / I made you a promise, I told you I’d change / It’s just human nature, these growing pains / And baby, I ain’t walking away.”

Reacting to the song, a fan commented, “Best song on the album. Sounds like him 100%” A second fan said, “Walking Away already be my fav song of SWAG album by Justin Bieber! A truly game changer to goes from Pop to Old school R&B.” “He clocked all the haters with one song! Love it!” said another fan.

About their relationship

In the last few months, there have been ongoing rumours and wild speculation about troubles in the relationship between Justin and Hailey Bieber, after Justin seemingly unfollowed Hailey on Instagram days after removing her dad from his following list. Seemingly, even Hailey unfollowed Justin on Instagram, though she clarified that it appeared to be a glitch.

Justin and Hailey Bieber welcomed their first child on August 23 last year, whom they named Jack Blues Bieber.