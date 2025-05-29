‘No caption says a lot’: Internet reacts to Justin Bieber's new post for Hailey after her $1 billion Rhode deal

Hailey Bieber hit a career milestone as a young entrepreneur as her beauty brand, Rhode, has been acquired by e.l.f. Beauty in a landmark $1 billion deal. Now her singer-husband Justin Bieber has come out in full support of Hailey, celebrating her big achievement through a new Instagram post. But he posted without a caption, which caught the attention of many users. (Also read: Justin Bieber breaks silence on divorce rumours with Hailey Bieber, health issues: ‘I am flawed and God forgave me’) Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber have been a couple since 2016 and married since 2018. (Instagram/ Hailey Bieber)

Justin supports Hailey

Justin shared a new picture of Hailey donning a white suit and looking directly towards the camera. The second picture was a screenshot of Hailey's latest Instagram post, where she announced her vision and strategies for the beauty brand with the new deal. The post had no caption.

No caption?

Reacting to Justin's post, a user commented, “Went with the no caption this time around!” A second user said, “no caption says a lot (crying face emoticon).” Another said, “Not writing a caption but posting hers , she deff yelled at him lmao.” A comment read, “He said I will NOTTT say any words moving forward.” “Bro is in caption jail!” joked another. “He learned his lesson with the caption hahaha,” said another.

The backlash with caption

For the unversed, Justin had previously shared Hailey's Vogue cover on his Instagram account with a caption where he shared how he had told her that would never be on the cover of Vogue during a ‘huge fight’. It read, “I told hails that she would never be on the cover of vogue. Yikes I know, so mean. I think as we mature we realize that we’re not helping anything by getting even. We’re honestly just prolonging what we really want which is intimacy and connection. So baby u already know but forgive me for saying u wouldn’t get a vogue cover cuz clearly i was sadly mistaken.”

This comment received a lot of backlash from users who called out Justin for being unnecessarily rude and mean to Hailey and trying to overshadow her achievements. After facing the backlash, Justin edited the entire caption and made it to a string of emojis.

In the last few months, there have been ongoing rumours and wild speculation about troubles in the relationship between Justin and Hailey Bieber, after Justin seemingly unfollowed Hailey on Instagram days after removing her dad from his following list. Seemingly, even Hailey unfollowed Justin on Instagram, though she clarified that it appeared to be a glitch.

Justin and Hailey Bieber welcomed their first child on August 23 last year, whom they named Jack Blues Bieber.