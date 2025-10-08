Who is Katie Porter? California Gov. candidate tries to escape from CBS interview over Trump question, video goes viral

California gubernatorial candidate Katie Porter became irate and attempted to leave when asked a straightforward question about President Trump during an interview, "I don't want this all on camera," she yelled. Katie Porter, a candidate for California governor, reacted angrily to a question about winning Republican votes during an interview(CBS News )

Last month, the agitated former California representative, who was accused of once dumping hot mashed potatoes on her ex-husband's head, was caught on camera attempting to discontinue the interview with a CBS reporter.

Porter flipped out when the reporter asked how she intended to earn Republican votes as she attempts to replace Governor Gavin Newsom, according to leaked video of the strange encounter that finally came to light on Tuesday.

Julie Watts, the reporter, questioned, “What do you say to the 40% of California voters who voted for Trump, who you'll need in order to win?”

'I don't want this all on camera,' says Porter

The Democrat abruptly lost it following a brief exchange of words during which a sour Porter maintained that she could garner support and would pursue every vote.

“I feel like this is unnecessarily argumentative. What is your question?” Porter hit back.

The reporter then mentioned that every candidate has answered this question, saying that this is “not argumentative.”

Porter was see attempting to remove her microphone as the question was repeated.

“I don’t want to keep doing this. I’m going to call it,” Porter replied.

“I want to have a pleasant, positive conversation… And if every question you’re going to make up a follow-up question, then we’re never going to get there,” she added.

She subsequently added, “I don't want this all on camera,” asserting that she had never had to end an interview.

Porter campaign reacts as netizens calls it ‘hostile interview’

Porter's campaign claimed that the interview, which was recorded last month, went on for an extra 20 minutes after the video started making the rounds on social media.

The viral interview clip has garnered over 1 million views, with one netizen saying: “That interviewer is denser than a felled log.”

“Hilarious mismatch. What's the funniest pol interview escape you've caught?” another said.

“It was a hostile interview! Who ask questions during an interview?! That’s unheard of! 🥴” a third user chimed in.