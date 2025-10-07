Trump's bizarre text interview fuels new conspiracies amid health speculations, ‘How does Tapper even ensure…’

Donald Trump's unusual CNN interview, in which he responded to questions via text, has raised new concerns about his health. Donald Trump's CNN interview, where he answered questions via text, raised concerns about his health.(AP)

The 79-year-old President delivered State of the Union host Jake Tapper an exclusive interview on Sunday, but surprisingly, he texted his answers at an unspecified period before the show rather than calling or speaking in person.

Trump's texts were displayed graphically on the screen during the interview.

Following his inauguration as the oldest president in history, Trump has been relentlessly questioned about his health, and Republicans have made Joe Biden's health a central point of contention.

In his message, Trump said that he hoped the current Israel conflict would end peacefully and that Hamas would be “completely obliterated” if they did not return the captives.

Netizens react

CNN viewers, however, conjectured on social media that Trump might have chosen to text in order to stay out of sight and wondered if he was the one sending the texts.

“'Texted'... 'Proof of life'?” one person said.

“CNN announces that Jake Tapper has interviewed Trump about the Gaza deal... The show opens and Tapper says the interview was via text message!” another tweeted.

“What is wrong with Donald Trump so that he is not able to even do a telephone interview?” a third user commented.

“Anyone could have answered those questions for him. How does Tapper even ensure that was Trump? That was pathetic,” the fourth stated.

Rumours around Trump's health and dementia

In recent months, there has been increasing conjecture about Trump's dementia. But according to Dr. Sean Barbabella, Trump's White House doctor, the President “exhibits excellent cognitive and physical health and is fully fit to execute the duties of the commander-in-chief and head of state.” The physician further said that Trump's cognitive function was evaluated and found to be normal.