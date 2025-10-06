Wells Fargo and Bank of America to shut down all locations for 24 hours? Here's when and why

As two big US banks -- Bank of America and Wells Fargo -- will close for a full day in a few days, customers are advised to make plans in advance. These banks are among major financial organizations that will close on October 13 in honor of Columbus Day. Bank of America and Wells Fargo will close on October 13 for Columbus Day. Customers should plan ahead as federal services, including courts and post offices, will also be shut down(File/AP)

The second Monday in October is designated as Columbus Day, a federal holiday. It was established in 1968 to commemorate the day Christopher Columbus landed in the US.

In several states and cities, that date is also recognised as Indigenous Peoples' Day.

State and federal courts, libraries, public schools, post offices, and banks are just a few of the government services that will be shut down.

On October 13, federal employees will have a paid day off, and mail delivery will not take place.

Grocery and liquor establishments, for example, will remain open, but customers are advised to verify local business hours.

Wells Fargo and Bank of America to remain closed on Oct 13

Bank of America and Wells Fargo will close all 7,700 of its stores. Some other banks which will shut down their operations on October 13 include Capital One Bank, Citibank, PNC Bank and Santander Bank.

Customers can still used the ATM during the closure of Wells Fargo branches.

Banking clients can check their balances, make deposits, withdraw cash, and transfer payments at an ATM. Digital wallet cards are also accepted at Wells Fargo ATMs.

Customers must link their Wells Fargo Debit Card to a digital wallet like Apple Pay or Google Pay in order to use it.

All Wells Fargo ATMs also accept contactless debit cards.

Chase Bank and TD Bank will continue to operate

Meanwhile, Chase Bank confirmed that it will continue to operate, as per The Sun.

Moreover, Canadian TD Bank is among the few big banks still in operation.

The US observes 11 official federal holidays each year, including this one.

The Federal Reserve Bank System's schedule of holidays for 2025 indicates that Veterans Day, observed on November 11, will be the next federal holiday.