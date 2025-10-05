Eric Trump reacts to Barron Trump's ‘romantic dinner date’ at Trump Tower; ‘He’s somebody that…’

Barron Trump's latest romantic date prompted Eric Trump to react to his younger brother's dating life in a racy way. Barron Trump reportedly closed a floor at Trump Tower for a romantic evening.(Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP)(AFP)

During his appearance on the PBD Podcast last year, Trump said that he did not believe that Barron has a girlfriend at this time. “He doesn’t mind being alone, but he’s somebody that gets along with people.”

Eric Trump breaks silence on Barron Trump's date report

It was recently revealed that Barron threw a romantic evening at Trump Tower. The 19-year-old even closed a whole level of the Fifth Avenue building for the date for “security reasons,” according to a source who spoke to Page Six.

During his appearance on the PBD Podcast on Saturday, the hosts asked Eric about the dating tips he has provided to his younger brother as they started talking about the most recent developments in Barron's romantic life. “Oh, god. You don't want to know the dating advice that I gave Barron,” Eric said.

Calling Barron an “amazing” person, he said that he adores him. “He's above his years, and he's a great friend and also loves the cryptocurrency stuff,” he continued. Eric was hesitant to provide information about Barron's date.

“God, I can't tell. I'm going to get myself in so much trouble,” stated the 41-year-old.

“So honestly, you know, shutting down a floor of Trump Tower is like PG-13 versus where my mind would have been at, you know, at his age in terms of the dating scene,” Trump's son continued, hailing his younger brother as a “great kid”.

Inside Barron Trump's exclusive date night at Trump Tower

Barron, the only son of Donald and Melania Trump, hosted the date in the skyscraper on Fifth Avenue that bears his name for “security reasons,” a source told Page Six.

The Independent claims that this “wreaked havoc” on the building because it prevented building occupants from accessing the floor. The details and identity about his date are still unknown.