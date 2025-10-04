Search
Sat, Oct 04, 2025
Dave Chappelle sparks outrage over free speech comparison between US, Saudi Arabia; ‘if you talk about Charlie Kirk…’

ByShweta Kukreti
Updated on: Oct 04, 2025 06:34 pm IST

Dave Chappelle faces backlash for comments on free speech during the Riyadh Comedy Festival, suggesting it's easier to speak in Saudi Arabia than in the US.

Comedian Dave Chappelle is receiving criticism on social media for slamming free speech in the US during his live performance at the Riyadh Comedy Festival in Saudi Arabia.

Comedian Dave Chappelle criticized US free speech during his performance at the Riyadh Comedy Festival, drawing significant backlash. (AFP)
Comedian Dave Chappelle criticized US free speech during his performance at the Riyadh Comedy Festival, drawing significant backlash. (AFP)

Some of the most well-known comedians in the world are scheduled to perform at the Riyadh Comedy Festival, which is now taking place in Saudi Arabia. However, the comedians on the list were already under intense criticism for their performances, making the festival a cultural hot spot before it kicked off.

As part of its “Vision 2030” strategy, Saudi Arabia is stepping up its cultural presence in an effort to diversify its economy and establish the kingdom as a cultural destination. Nearly ten years ago, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman laid out the strategy.

“Right now in America, they say that if you talk about Charlie Kirk, that you'll get canceled,” Chappelle, the festival's main performer, stated during his performance, as per the New York Times. “I don’t know if that’s true, but I’m gonna find out,” the comedian continued.

“It’s easier to talk here than it is in America,” he added.

Kirk, 31, was shot and killed while giving a speech at a Utah Valley University event on September 10. His murder sent shockwaves across the nation and rekindled the debate about free speech in the US.

Dave Chappelle faces heat over free speech remark

Online users swiftly responded negatively to Chappelle's humor. In reaction, photographer Madhu Menon commented on X, “Is there a more textbook example of irony?” while author Adnan Belushi added that Chappelle is “Projecting his privileged experience.”

In a post on X, Gary Producer Michael Walters wrote: “C’mon Dave Chappelle! I’m a fan but seriously suggesting people have more free speech rights in Saudi Arabia than America is ass kissing to the extreme. That must have been a FAT check!!!”

Meanwhile, Bill Maher too hit back at Chappelle for stating that he can speak more freely in Saudi Arabia than in America.

“Ask the women of Saudi Arabia how they enjoy free speech,” one person said while slamming Chappelle.

