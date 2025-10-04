Trump's bruised hands reignites health worries amid dinner with JD Vance and Usha; ‘Getting worse’

While concerns have been raised about Donald Trump's discolored hands ever since he took office this year, a recent image posted by JD Vance makes the discoloration quite evident. Concerns about Donald Trump's discolored hands were highlighted in a recent photo with JD Vance.(JD Vance/X)

The Vice President posted the photo on X, which included him and his spouse, Usha, as well as Donald and Melania Trump smiling following dinner together.

“It's always a good time when you get to have the boss over for dinner! Usha and I were so grateful that President Trump and our lovely First Lady, Melania, could join us for dinner at the Vice President's Residence last night,” the image caption read. However, Trump's hands captured the spotlight once again.

“Noticing details like this can be surprising. Hope its just a harmless issue and nothing serious,” one person commented.

“It's almost Halloween,” a second person reacted, while a third person said, “looks like make up over bruising.”

“He’s getting worse,” the fourth user chimed in.

According to rumors, his bruised hands may be an indication of age-related health problems, but Trump's White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt was asked to explain the President's recent extensive bruises.

White House, experts react to speculations around bruises on Trump's hand

“President Trump is a man of the people,” Karoline said, adding that he demonstrates his constant dedication every day. “President Trump has bruises on his hand because he's constantly working and shaking hands all day every day,” she added.

Medical professionals have offered their opinions on how Trump's hand may have been bruised, as per Irish Star.

According to Orange County, California primary care physician Dr. Neal Patel, “Shaking too many hands is a little bit a stretch.”

“President Trump has had something like this in the past, and from my experience and my patients, I would put that lower on the list of possibilities,” the expert added.

Dr. Boback Berookhim, a urologist and expert on men's sexual health from New York, told the Daily Mail: They are probably attempting to conceal some bruises on his hand. “It could be from a blood draw, an insect bite or potentially from hitting his hand against something.”

“It could be a simple routine physical. Perhaps he is on medications that need monitoring; maybe he was having some complaint and they wanted to look further,” Berookhim added.