Did Melania Trump snub Ukraine's First Lady Olena Zelenska despite reaching out at UN? ‘The truth is…’

Melania Trump on Tuesday turned down Ukrainian First Lady Olena Zelenska's frequent pleas for an official meeting as she looked for the support from the spouses of other foreign leaders. Melania Trump declined Olena Zelenska's pleas for a formal sit-down, saying she would only provide a quick acknowledgement out of courtesy.(AP)

During the UN General Assembly, US First Lady Melania entertained the spouses of world leaders and introduced her newest initiative, “Fostering the Future Together.”

Melania expressed her hope that the first spouses will support her new partnership, emphasizing the security of artificial intelligence and the wellbeing of children.

Melania's address at the UN event

Melania delivered a five-minute speech at the event, which took place in a lavish ballroom adorned with fresh flowers and intricate displays of macarons and finger foods. Meanwhile, President Trump during his tumultuous UN speech rant about “bad” escalators and teleprompter.

“As children, we all played marbles, flew paper airplanes and ran with the string in our hand, watching our kites lift off,” Melania asserted, as per The Mirror.

“Great minds have turned marbles into microchips, paper airplanes into drones and kites into satellites,” the First Lady added.

The coalition's goal, she clarified, is “to ensure that every child can flourish in the digital era.”

In the first quarter of 2026, Melania said that the first meeting would be held at the White House, and she urged the leaders to spearhead initiatives in their respective countries.

Olena Zelenska reaches out to Melania

While Melania urged other first wives to stand with her in shielding kids from dangerous technology, one person was desperately trying to catch her eye.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's wife, Olena Zelenska, was spotted close to the front of the spectators, listening to Melania. As the event proceeded, Melania left the room after making a few brief statements.

Zelenska was later seen standing silently next to an elevator when Chappell Roan's Pink Pony Club was playing on the sound system, according to CNN. It was expected that Melania would recognise the Ukrainian First Lady and greet her.

The Ukraine's First Lady pressed for an official meeting with Melania on many occasions, hoping to demonstrate a shared commitment to rescuing the more than 20,000 Ukrainian children who were kidnapped and forced to travel to Russia during the conflict.

Melania Trump's top adviser issues statement

According to Marc Beckman, a senior adviser to the US first lady, Melania declined Zelenska's pleas for a formal sit-down, saying she would only provide a quick acknowledgement out of courtesy.

“The truth is, Mrs. Zelenska has reached out several times to set up a meeting, but there's no bilateral meeting. There's nothing formal,” Beckman told Fox News' Fox and Friends.

“As our First Lady is very polite, she's going to say hello today, but there's no sit-down, substantive conversation set; no meeting set,” he added.

Zelenska had planned to personally appeal to Melania, who has focused on children's welfare throughout her husband's second term.