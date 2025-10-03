White House warns of ‘thousands’ of layoffs as government shutdown enters Day 3

The White House on Thursday warned that "thousands" of federal workers could lose their jobs if the ongoing government shutdown continues, escalating tensions in Washington. Federal workers could face mass layoffs, says White House press secretary Karoline leavitt(File photo/Bloomberg)

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said administration officials are already preparing for potential layoffs. "It's likely going to be in the thousands," Leavitt told reporters outside the White House, according to CBS News. She also said that the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) and other officials were actively discussing which departments could be affected.

Leavitt attributed the impasse to Democrats, accusing them of refusing to cooperate on a funding deal. "These conversations would not be happening if Democrats had voted to keep the government open," she said, reported Fox News.

White House blames Democrats

She further accused Democrats of "playing politics" over disagreements on health care benefits for undocumented immigrants.

She added, "Let me ask you, do you think illegal aliens should get Medicare benefits?" Leavitt continued, "Medicare benefits go to the most vulnerable people of our country. But the Biden administration allowed tens of thousands of illegal aliens from all over the world to come into the country and get free benefits."

US President Donald Trump said he plans to meet with OMB Director Russ Vought to review which programs Vought "recommends to be cut."

In a social media post, Trump appeared to welcome the standoff, writing that Democrats had given him "an unprecedented opportunity" to reshape the federal government. "They are not stupid people, so maybe this is their way of wanting to, quietly and quickly, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!" he wrote.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, the White House took steps to pause or cancel billions in funding for projects in Democratic-led states, reported CBS.

Partial shutdown continues

The federal government entered a partial shutdown after lawmakers missed the midnight funding deadline on Wednesday, leaving several agencies without a budget.

Essential services continue to operate, but many departments face disruptions as negotiations remain stalled for over two days.

Both Republicans and Democrats are adamant that they will not be blamed for the lapse in funding.

Republicans insist Democrats should agree to extend current funding for another seven weeks. Democrats, however, are demanding major concessions before lending their support to any funding measure in the Senate, CNN reported.