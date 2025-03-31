Donald Trump agrees for White House meet with HBO host Bill Maher who called him ‘mafia boss’

US President Donald Trump said that he accepted a “request” from his friend, American singer-songwriter Kid Rock, to meet his bitter critic, comedian and HBO’s Real Time host Bill Maher, at the White House and added the meeting would be “interesting”. Bill Maher is known for his bitter criticism of Trump's leadership, intelligence, policies, and character. In December last year, he described Trump as a “mafia boss”(AP File)

In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump confessed that he did not like the idea initially but agreed to it later. “I got a call from a very good guy, and friend of mine, Kid Rock, asking me whether or not it would be possible for me to meet, in the White House, with Bill Maher, a man who has been unjustifiably critical of anything, or anyone, TRUMP,” the US president wrote.

"I really didn't like the idea much, and don't like it much now, but thought it would be interesting," he added.

Trump described the meeting as a “favour” for a friend and said that Dana White, CEO of Ultimate Fighting Championship, would be present. The Republican also claimed that Maher would continue to criticise him despite his decision to meet him.

The White House has not mentioned the exact date of the proposed meeting.

"The problem is, no matter how much he likes your Favorite President, ME, he will publicly proclaim what a terrible guy I am, etc., very much like the Democrats at my recent Address to the Joint Session of Congress, where I stated, correctly, that no matter what I said or did, they wouldn't stand, they wouldn't applaud, they wouldn't smile or laugh and, certainly, they wouldn't be in any way "nice." Who knows, though, maybe I'll be proven wrong?" he said.

“It might be fun, or it might not, but you will be the first to know!” he added.

Also read | Bill Maher reveals his plans if ‘crazy’ Trump wins the election: 'And now I'm saying…'

Who is Bill Maher?

Bill Maher is an American comedian, political commentator, and television host known for his sharp and satirical take on politics and current affairs. His show “Real Time with Bill Maher” is a weekly talk show on HBO featuring panel discussions and interviews with politicians, celebrities and journalists.

Maher is known for his bitter criticism of Trump's leadership, intelligence, policies, and character. In December last year, he described Trump as a “mafia boss” and said he might consider quitting as a host if the Republican wins the presidential election.