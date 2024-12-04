Bill Maher says he ‘may quit’ HBO talk show after ‘mafia boss’ Donald Trump's victory

Bill Maher does not want to discuss anymore about Donald Trump's administration. During a recent episode of his Club Random podcast, which was recorded ahead of the November election, the 68-year-old confessed that he is considering quitting his hit HBO talk show in a scathing rant against the president-elect. Bill Maher in HBO's Real Time with Bill Maher(Janet Van Ham / HBO)

Bill Maher slams Trump as ‘mafia boss’, says he might quit HBO talk show

“I may quit because I don't want to do another. I did Trump. I did all the Trump stuff before anybody,” Maher told his podcast guest Jane Fonda, admitting that he was “s**tting my pants” over Trump winning his reelection bid.

Calling the future president a “mafia boss,” the comedian admitted that he was the first one to publically declare Trump as a “con man.”

“I called him a con man before anybody. I did. He's a mafia boss. I was the one who said he wasn't going to concede the election. I've done it,” Maher said of Trump.

However, Fonda suggested that instead of quitting, he should focus on topics that do not revolve around the future president. But, Maher noted that it would not be possible.

“The show is the politics,” he said of his talk show, Real Time with Bill Maher, adding, “There's no other thing, and he's [Trump] going to dominate the news like he always does.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Fonda asked the comedian why Trump is not “hostile” toward him like he is to Jimmy Kimmel. However, Maher said that the president-elect is “very hostile to me.”

“He tweets about me every week,” Maher continued, adding, “Every week he accidentally watches my show and then [writes], ‘Low ratings, loser.'”