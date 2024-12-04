CNN's Kaitlan Collins dubs Joe Biden's pardon of son Hunter a ‘political timebomb’

CNN anchor Kaitlan Collins brutally slammed Joe Biden for pardoning his son Hunter during Monday's episode of The Source. The 32-year-old journalist called out the president's hypocrisy in reversing his previous vow not to interfere with the Justice Department’s rulings. CNN's Kaitlan Collins slams Joe Biden for pardoning his son Hunter(CNN )

Kaitlan Collins rips Joe Biden for pardoning his son Hunter

“With 50 days left in his presidency, Joe Biden just set off a political timebomb before leaving for Africa today and leaving his party behind to deal with the blast radius,” Collins said. She pointed out that the president issued the pardon despite repeatedly saying he would not.

In a statement released Sunday, Biden claimed that Hunter's prosecution was politically motivated. “Today, I signed a pardon for my son Hunter. From the day I took office, I said I would not interfere with the Justice Department’s decision-making, and I kept my word even as I have watched my son being selectively, and unfairly, prosecuted,” the president said.

The pardon sent shockwaves across the country, with Republicans calling Biden a “liar.” President-elect Donald Trump fumed at Biden's move, calling it a “miscarriage of justice.” Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene issued a scathing statement on X, formerly Twitter, calling the younger Biden a “criminal.”

“Hunter Biden broke gun laws, he broke the FARA Act, and worst of all, he broke the Mann Act by sex trafficking women across the country. This pardon is Joe Biden’s admission that Hunter is a criminal,” Greene wrote. (Read More: House Republicans brand Joe Biden ‘liar’ for pardoning ‘criminal’ son Hunter)

The criticism of Hunter's pardon was not limited to Republicans as Democratic Governor of Colorado Jared Polis said, “While as a father I certainly understand President@JoeBiden’s natural desire to help his son by pardoning him, I am disappointed that he put his family ahead of the country.”