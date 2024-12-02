House Republicans brand Joe Biden ‘liar’ for pardoning ‘criminal’ son Hunter

House Republicans have branded Joe Biden a “liar” for pardoning his son Hunter. Following his shock move on Sunday, GOP lawmakers criticised the president for breaking his promise not to interfere in the 54-year-old's criminal lawsuits. President-elect Donald Trump called the full and unconditional pardon of Hunter, who was convicted of multiple felony charges, a “miscarriage of justice.” A November 29, 2024 photo shows US President Joe Biden and son Hunter Biden stepping out of a bookstore while shopping in Nantucket, Massachusetts on November 29, 2024. Biden on Sunday issued an official pardon for his son Hunter, who is facing sentencing for two criminal cases related to tax evasion and the purchase of a firearm. (Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP)(AFP)

Republicans fume at Joe Biden for pardoning son Hunter

Republicans, including the future president, swiftly called out Biden after he pardoned Hunter of all “offenses against the United States which he has committed or may have committed or taken part in during the period from January 1, 2014 through December 1, 2024.” (Read More: What were the charges against Hunter Biden before the presidential pardon?)

In the wake of the pardon, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene issued a scathing statement against Biden and his son on X, formerly Twitter. “Hunter Biden broke gun laws, he broke the FARA Act, and worst of all, he broke the Mann Act by sex trafficking women across the country. This pardon is Joe Biden’s admission that Hunter is a criminal.”

Branding Biden a “liar and a hypocrite, all the way to the end,” Greene added, “Biden tried to throw President Trump’s sons in jail, but he lets his son off free even though he’s a convict. His FBI and DOJ raided Barron’s bedroom and Melania’s closet at Mar-a-Lago.” Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley echoed similar sentiments, tweeting, “I’m shocked Pres Biden pardoned his son Hunter bc he said many many times he wouldn’t & I believed him Shame on me.”

Rep. James Comer also issued a statement on Hunter's pardoning that reads, “Joe Biden has lied from start to finish about his family’s corrupt influence peddling activities. Not only has he falsely claimed that he never met with his son’s foreign business associates and that his son did nothing wrong, but he also lied when he said he would not pardon Hunter Biden.”

“The charges Hunter faced were just the tip of the iceberg in the blatant corruption that President Biden and the Biden Crime Family have lied about to the American people. It’s unfortunate that, rather than come clean about their decades of wrongdoing, President Biden and his family continue to do everything they can to avoid accountability,” the chair of the House Oversight Committee added.

Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs slammed the younger Biden as “a criminal,” adding that his father “will go down as one of the most corrupt presidents in American history.” The criticism of Biden's pardoning of his son was not limited to Republicans as Democratic Governor of Colorado Jared Polis said, “While as a father I certainly understand President@JoeBiden’s natural desire to help his son by pardoning him, I am disappointed that he put his family ahead of the country.”

“This is a bad precedent that could be abused by later Presidents and will sadly tarnish his reputation. When you become President, your role is Pater familias of the nation. Hunter brought the legal trouble he faced on himself, and one can sympathize with his struggles while also acknowledging that no one is above the law, not a President and not a President’s son,” Polis added.