Donald Trump reportedly considering this State Governor to replace Pete Hegseth as Defense Secretary

President-elect Donald Trump is rumoured to be reconsidering his choice of former Fox News personality Pete Hegseth as Defense Secretary, with reports suggesting he may turn to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis instead. Trump is reportedly reevaluating Pete Hegseth's nomination as Defense Secretary due to rising allegations of misconduct. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)(AP)

The Wall Street Journal reported that Republican senators have raised concerns about Hegseth’s nomination following allegations of sexual misconduct and alcohol abuse.

DeSantis, a former military officer and prominent conservative, ran against Trump in the GOP presidential primary, where the two exchanged sharp criticism. Despite their past rivalry, DeSantis’s experience and conservative credentials make him a potential contender for the high-profile role.

Hegseth’s nomination has come under increasing scrutiny

Over the weekend, new allegations surfaced, including accusations of inappropriate behaviour, alcohol abuse, and mismanagement during Hegseth leadership at nonprofit organizations. Reports from The New Yorker and CBS indicate that Hegseth faced complaints while running Veterans for Freedom and Concerned Veterans for America. These included allegations of creating a hostile work environment and mishandling funds. Marine veteran Jessie Jane Duff, a former Trump campaign executive director, reportedly advocated for Hegseth’s removal from Concerned Veterans for America in 2016.

A lawyer for Hegseth has denied the allegations, but Republican senators have expressed reservations. “Some of these articles are very disturbing,” said Senator Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.). “He obviously has a chance to defend himself here, but some of this stuff is, it’s going to be difficult. Time will tell.”

Senator John Kennedy (R-La.) echoed these concerns, saying, “I want to know if they are true, and I want to hear his side of the story. He is going to have to address them.” Kennedy also acknowledged uncertainty about whether Hegseth’s nomination could survive these challenges.

WSJ cited that Hegseth is scheduled to meet with the House Republican Study Committee on Wednesday in an effort to salvage his nomination.