Trump transition team ‘quietly’ searching for possible Pete Hegseth replacement as he ‘wasn’t honest’ about past

Donald Trump's transition team, who is apparently very “upset” with Pete Hegseth, is looking for other candidates to manage the Pentagon, claimed a new report. It states that the move has been taken as he “hasn’t been honest” about the sexual misconduct allegations. Trump is reportedly supporting Hegseth for the time being, despite the ambiguity among the transition team.

Last week, Trump nominated Hegseth as his defense secretary, but according to Vanity Fair, members of the president-elect's closest advisors are already “quietly preparing a list of alternative” candidates.

A source informed Gabriel Sherman, the Vanity Fair's special correspondent, that “It's becoming a real possibility.”

People not happy with Hegseth's nomination

According to the source, Trump's incoming chief of staff Susie Wiles interrogated the former Fox News personality on a call last week after a severe sexual assault claim against Hegseth surfaced, surprising the Trump transition team. Hegseth, who was not ever charged with a crime, has refuted all the allegations.

“People are upset about the distraction. The general feeling is Pete hasn’t been honest,” a second source stated.

Some are also dissatisfied with Trump's selection since Hegseth is unfit to manage the country's defense, according to a “prominent Republican” connected to the Trump transition team, who spoke to the outlet.

The insider claimed that some Republicans with experience in the Defense Department are quietly stating, “I'm not working for this guy.”

A look at Hegseth's sexual misconduct case

In 2017, Hegseth was a part of a police investigation in Monterey, California, for suspected sexual misconduct. As part of a confidentiality contract, Hegseth compensated the woman who blamed him for alleged sexual assault, according to a Washington Post report. He has insisted the encounter was consensual despite the amount he gave her to stay mum.

Hegseth, who paid the lady as part of the non-disclosure agreement, was worried about losing his job at Fox News. Citing his lawyer, the Post reported that the accuser threatened to file more lawsuits in 2020, which prompted him to go for the NDA.

Here's what Trump spokesman has to say

Speaking to the Post, Trump spokesman Steven Cheung stated that Hegseth “vigorously denies” any misconduct.

“Mr. Hegseth has vigorously denied any and all accusations, and no charges were filed. We look forward to his confirmation as United States Secretary of Defense so he can get started on Day One to Make America Safe and Great Again,” he added.