Thursday, Nov 14, 2024
New Delhi oC
Pete Hegseth, Trump's tattooed defence secretary, wants ‘woke generals’ fired

ByHT News Desk
Nov 14, 2024 02:45 PM IST

Donald Trump described Pete Hegseth as “tough, smart and a true believer in America First.”

US President-elect Donald Trump's appointment of Pete Hegseth, a former Fox News anchor, as his secretary of defence created a ripple across the establishment as the role has traditionally gone to veterans with expertise in military and strategic affairs.

Pete Hegseth walks to an elevator for a meeting with President-elect Donald Trump at Trump Tower in New York. (File image)(AP)
Pete Hegseth walks to an elevator for a meeting with President-elect Donald Trump at Trump Tower in New York. (File image)(AP)

Hegseth is considered relatively lightweight. A former member of the US Army's National Guard, he has completed deployments in Iraq, Afghanistan, and Guantanamo Bay and has received military decorations, including the Bronze Star Medal. After his brief service period, Hegseth went through think tanks and policy advocacy groups before his stint at Fox News.

Hegseth joined Fox News in 2014 and became a co-host of Fox & Friends Weekend, where he discussed topics ranging from American politics and culture to foreign policy. Critics note that Hegseth was picked as the defence secretary because he was a part of Fox News.

At Fox News, Hegseth was known for his strong conservative views. He was a vocal supporter of the right to bear arms in the US Constitution and vouched for hard measures on border security. He also shared Trump's view on left-leaning policies in government and media. Among his recent controversial remarks, he called for firing “woke generals” in the military and also opposed combat roles for women in the military, reported The Times of India.

Hegseth is also heavily tattooed across his arms and chest, including the Jerusalem Cross, which is perceived for its links with Christian nationalism. According to The Times of India report, one tattoo reads “we the people”, and another has the phrase “Deus Vult” -meaning God Willing, a battle cry for Christians during the First Crusade War.

In a podcast on China, Hegseth spoke of the US being oblivious to China allegedly building a military to defeat the United States. “The Pentagon runs perfect war game simulations. We lose every time to China. They are building an army. We have our heads up our asses,” the report quoted Hegseth as saying.

Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to US Election Live, politics,crime, along with US Election Results Live and national affairs.
