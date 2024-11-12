'I was shocked': Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto-Donald Trump's phone call goes viral | Watch

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto congratulated Donald Trump on his election victory in a phone call after landing in Washington on an official visit that includes a meeting with President Joe Biden on Tuesday. Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto gestures as he speaks during the Indonesia-China Business Forum in Beijing, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024.(AFP)

Prabowo Subianto, who has said he will pursue a non-aligned foreign policy, posted a video of his call to Donald Trump made after he arrived from China, where he had met with President Xi Jinping on his first overseas trip since taking office last month.

“If possible, I would like to call personally on you. Wherever you are, I would like to fly to congratulate you personally, sir,” said Prabowo Subianto in a video he shared online.

“We'll do that, anytime you want,” Donald Trump replied. He also described his victory as amazing that gave him a “big mandate”. “We had tremendous success. The most successful in over 100 years, they say,” Donald Trump said. The video has since gone viral on social media.

Prabowo Subianto also expressed shock over two assassination attempts on Trump during his election campaign and expressed relief that the US leader survived. “Yes, I got very lucky. I just happened to be in the right place with the right direction, otherwise I wouldn't be talking to you right now,” Trump replied in gratitude.

Who is Prabowo Subianto?

Sworn-in as Indonesia's President last month, Subianto served as Minister for Defence from 2019-2024 under former President Joko Widodo. Subianto entered politics after the fall of Suharto regime in 1998. His bid for presidency in 2014 and 2019 remained unsuccessful.

Prabowo is also the chairman of the Great Indonesia Movement Party, which he founded in 2008. Given his military background, he is also known as a polarizing figure with past controversies, and multiple bids for the Indonesian presidency.

As President, Subianto vowed to pursue a non-aligned foreign policy. Before his visit to the US, Subianto visited China and signed new deals worth $10 billion. Willing to be a partner in China's emergence, Subianto called for collaboration, rather than confrontation in the region.

(With agency inputs)