Donald Trump ‘giving his middle finger to the American people’, former journalist claims

Bob Woodward, author and former journalist, recently lambasted Donald Trump’s choices for key positions in his 2.0 administration. U.S. President-elect Donald Trump attends a viewing of the launch of the sixth test flight of the SpaceX Starship rocket, in Brownsville, Texas, U.S., November 19, 2024 . Brandon Bell/Pool via REUTERS(via REUTERS)

Speaking on MSNBC’s Inside With Jen Psaki on November 18, Woodward claimed Trump is intentionally surrounding himself with individuals who consolidate his power rather than bring expertise to the table.

“Now, you have to ask yourself, why wouldn’t Trump want somebody who at least has some experience?” Woodward said. “He’s trying to recreate the imperial presidency. He is trying to say, ‘Ah. I can do whatever I want. It’s up to me alone.’”

Bob Woodward questions Trump's cabinet choices

Woodward specifically called out some of Trump’s controversial choices, such as Pete Hegseth, an Army National Guard member with no prior Pentagon leadership experience, tapped to lead the Department of Defense. “There are all kinds of people with various political persuasions who have enough experience to run the Pentagon, but he picked someone who isn’t even near it,” Woodward argued.

He also flagged Tulsi Gabbard, Trump’s pick for Director of National Intelligence, as another concerning choice. “You have to say, ‘What is the goal?’ The goal is to give him all the say, all the power,” Woodward said.

“It’s almost unconstitutional. Literally, it’s not, but look at it: Why do you want somebody who doesn’t know what they’re doing?” and added, “Check engine light has just gone off and we’ve pulled in to the wrong store… It makes no sense and it is a form of giving his middle finger to the American people.”

Trump is reportedly reconsidering one of his key picks

Howard Lutnick, CEO of Cantor Fitzgerald and Trump’s initial choice for Treasury Secretary, may be losing favour with the president-elect, according to sources.

Hedge fund manager Scott Bessent has emerged as another candidate for the Treasury position, with Elon Musk weighing in on the debate. “My view [for what it's worth] is that Bessent is a business-as-usual choice, whereas @howardlutnick will actually enact change. Business-as-usual is driving America bankrupt, so we need change one way or another,” Musk tweeted.