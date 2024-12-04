Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy aim to full-stop this ‘inefficient’ American practice

Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) appears to be targeting one of America’s most divisive timekeeping practices: daylight saving time. Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy's DOGE targets abolishing daylight saving time, citing public support. (AFP)

The Tesla boss hinted that the semiannual clock changes could soon become a thing of the past. “Looks like the people want to abolish the annoying time changes!” Musk wrote on X, linking to an online poll that showed widespread support for ending the practice. Ramaswamy chimed in, saying, “It’s inefficient & easy to change.” Musk later confirmed his position by replying “Yes” to Senator Mike Lee (R-Utah), who asked if he supported eliminating the clock shifts.

While these exchanges might seem informal, they align with DOGE’s mission to streamline government processes. Eliminating daylight saving time would require congressional approval, such as the 2022 Sunshine Protection Act. Though the bill passed in the Senate, it stalled in the House.

Growing frustration with daylight saving time

Originally implemented during the First World War as an energy-saving measure, opponents attempt to claim that it serves no purpose whatsoever and generates enormous disturbances. Although the twice-a-year clock shift has been under criticism for causing different health problems, some researchers argue that there is a correlation between deaths from heart attacks, strokes, and car accidents and the changing of clocks.

Another concern is the economic impact. Research from JPMorgan Chase found that switching back to standard time is associated with a drop in consumer spending of up to 4.9%, depending on the region. A 2022 YouGov poll revealed that two-thirds of Americans want to end the time changes, with most favouring making daylight saving time permanent.

Could DOGE make it happen?

Musk, who grew up in South Africa—a country that does not observe the practice—has previously mocked the tradition, once calling it “annoying.” Ramaswamy also has frequently criticized “inefficient” government practices, making daylight saving time a fitting target for DOGE.

“Making Daylight Saving Time permanent is O.K. with me!” President-elect Donald Trump also vouched to abolish the years-old American practice.