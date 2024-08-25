 When Jane Fonda voiced her ‘concern’ on Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck getting back together | Hollywood - Hindustan Times
When Jane Fonda voiced her ‘concern’ on Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck getting back together

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Santanu Das
Aug 25, 2024 05:53 PM IST

Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from Ben Affleck, after months of speculations of a separation. Her Monster-In-Law co-star showed some doubts early on.

Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from Ben Affleck after a relationship that spanned two decades, two engagements, and two weddings. Speculations about the couple hitting a rough patch in their relationship made headlines in the last few months. Guess who tried to show Jennifer all the warning signs early on? Her Monster-In-Law co-star, and Academy Award-winning actor Jane Fonda! (Also read: Jennifer Lopez documentary The Greatest Love Story Never Told on her romance with Ben Affleck sees surge after divorce)

Jane Fonda had expressed over Jennifer Lopez rekindling her romance with Ben Affleck.
Jane Fonda had expressed over Jennifer Lopez rekindling her romance with Ben Affleck.

What Jane Fonda told Jennifer Lopez

Jane Fonda had a frank conversation with Jennifer in the documentary, ‘The Greatest Love Story Never Told’, which revolved around the rekindling of Ben and Jennifer after two decades. In the clip, she tells Jennifer over the phone, “I want you to know that — I don’t entirely know why — but I feel invested in you and Ben and I really, really, really want this to work. However, this is my concern. Like, it feels too much like you’re trying to prove something instead of just living it. You know, every other photograph is the two of you kissing and the two of you hugging.”

Surprised, Jennifer tells in response: “That’s just us living our life.”

More details

Meanwhile, the same documentary is making news because of the news of the divorce. Luminate reported that within 24 hours of that announcement, viewership on the documentary skyrocketed 3000 percent increase.

Ben and Jennifer first began dating on the sets of Gigli (2003), got engaged in 2002, and were due to marry in 2003, but decided to split up in early 2004, just four months after their scheduled wedding.

In 2021, both of them got back together 17 years after their initial split. The two tied the knot in Las Vegas on July 17, 2022. They also hosted a lavish ceremony in Savannah to celebrate their union.

