When Jane Fonda voiced her ‘concern’ on Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck getting back together

What Jane Fonda told Jennifer Lopez

Jane Fonda had a frank conversation with Jennifer in the documentary, ‘The Greatest Love Story Never Told’, which revolved around the rekindling of Ben and Jennifer after two decades. In the clip, she tells Jennifer over the phone, “I want you to know that — I don’t entirely know why — but I feel invested in you and Ben and I really, really, really want this to work. However, this is my concern. Like, it feels too much like you’re trying to prove something instead of just living it. You know, every other photograph is the two of you kissing and the two of you hugging.”

Surprised, Jennifer tells in response: “That’s just us living our life.”

More details

Meanwhile, the same documentary is making news because of the news of the divorce. Luminate reported that within 24 hours of that announcement, viewership on the documentary skyrocketed 3000 percent increase.

Ben and Jennifer first began dating on the sets of Gigli (2003), got engaged in 2002, and were due to marry in 2003, but decided to split up in early 2004, just four months after their scheduled wedding.

In 2021, both of them got back together 17 years after their initial split. The two tied the knot in Las Vegas on July 17, 2022. They also hosted a lavish ceremony in Savannah to celebrate their union.