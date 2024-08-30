60-year-old Wells Fargo employee dies at her desk, body gets discovered after 4 days

A Wells Fargo worker was found dead in an office cubicle in the company’s corporate building in Tempe, Arizona. Reportedly, the 60-year-old Denise Prudhomme last scanned into the office on August 16. She was found dead after four days on August 20, when one of the guards saw an “unresponsive employee” and decided to call the authorities. Authorities found the body of the dead Wells Fargo worker after receiving a call from the building's security. (Reuters)

The police responded to the 911 call from the on-site security, reported the Washington Post. According to the police, the caller believed “she was dead in a cubicle located on the third floor of the building.”

What did her co-workers say?

"It's really heartbreaking and I'm thinking, 'What if I were just sitting there?'" a worker said to 12 News. "No one would check on me?" the person added.

The person added, "To hear she's been sitting at the desk like that would make me feel sick," adding, “And nobody did anything. That's how she spent her last moments."

"That's the scary part. That's the uneasy part," another employee told the outlet. "It's negligence in some part."

Wells Fargo’s statement on the incident:

The company released a statement to 12News. “We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of our colleague at our Tempe office," said the statement.

In the following lines, the company added, “Our thoughts and prayers are with their family and loved ones during this difficult time. Counselors, through our Employee Assistance Consulting service, are available to support our employees.”

Wells Fargo also announced that they are “fully cooperating with the Tempe Police Department in their investigation and will direct all further questions to them.”

The investigation is ongoing, and the police have not released Prudhomme’s cause of death. However, the department shared that the preliminary investigation showed no sign of foul play.