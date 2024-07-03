Dead man at internet cafe goes unnoticed for 30 hours, investigation underway

For 30 hours, staff members at an internet cafe in eastern China were unaware that a 29-year-old man had passed away within their premises; they assumed he had simply fallen asleep. On June 1, the man went to the cafe in Wenzhou, Zhejiang province, and spent a lengthy time playing video games. At 10 pm on June 3, a café employee contacted the police because the man, who was lying on a computer desk, did not react when he was tapped on the arm, as per reports. The man who passed away was a regular customer at the internet cafe.

In the complaint, the worker also stated that he called the police because he noticed that the body had turned cold. The man—whose identity remained undisclosed to the public—had earlier, on June 2, exited the cafe at 6 am to fetch breakfast. The man's brother-in-law, Chen, said that his family had forbidden pathologists from performing an autopsy, so it was impossible to determine the precise time of death, reported the South China Morning Post. (Also Read: Viral video: Police drag out ‘dead body’ floating in Telangana pond. It turned out to be…)

Chen told the outlet, "He sat in an open area instead of a closed partition. There should have been employees checking on him and noticing his strange behaviour."

According to the manager of the internet café, the man who passed away was a regular customer who came in every day and stayed for roughly six hours at a time. The manager said that he appeared healthy. The internet cafe's boss told the South China Morning Post, "The employees thought he was having a rest, so they did not wake him up. Often, when we wake a sleeping customer, they become irritable and scold us." (Also Read: Body of unidentified man found in drain in Noida; murder suspected)

As per the local police, the case is still under investigation.