Body of unidentified man found in drain in Noida; murder suspected

Arun Singh, Noida
Jun 27, 2024 06:58 AM IST

The dead man appeared to be aged between 30 and 35 years. No injury marks were visible on the body as it was highly decomposed

The decomposed body of an unidentified man, covered by a sack, was found in a nullah in Noida’s Sector 72 on Wednesday night, senior police officers said, adding that prima facie it was suspected to be a case of murder.

No identity documents were recovered from the person of the deceased, and the body was dressed in a blue T-shirt and pants. Further investigation in the matter is underway. (Representational Image)

However, an FIR in this regard will be registered only after getting forensic reports.

“On Wednesday around 8pm, when a passerby went to relieve himself near the nullah in Sector 72, under the jurisdiction of Sector 113 police station, and was shocked to find a body in a sack in the drain,” said an officer, asking not to be named.

He immediately approached a nearby police outpost and alerted police.

Subsequently, a police team rushed to the spot and senior police officers were alerted.

“The dead man appeared to be aged between 30 and 35 years. No injury marks were visible on the body as it was highly decomposed. The body appeared to be at least three to four days old,” said Manish Kumar Mishra, , additional commissioner of police, Noida.

He said the forensic teams were called to investigate the crime scene.

“Prima facie, it appears to be a case of murder as the body was dumped in an isolated corner of th drain and covered with a sack. The crime scene was secured and the body was sent for a post-mortem examination. A case will be registered after getting the forensic and autopsy reports.”

“No identity documents were recovered from the person of the deceased, and the body was dressed in a blue T-shirt and pants. Further investigation in the matter is underway,” said Mishra.

News / Cities / Noida / Body of unidentified man found in drain in Noida; murder suspected
